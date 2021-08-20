Technology News
Driving Licence, Registration Certificate Stored in DigiLocker, mParivahan Valid Documents: Delhi Government

However, soft copy of driving licence and registration certificate maintained in any other form is not acceptable as original record.

By PTI | Updated: 20 August 2021 15:19 IST
Driving Licence, Registration Certificate Stored in DigiLocker, mParivahan Valid Documents: Delhi Government

These are legally recognised at par with the certificates issued by the transport department

Highlights
  • DigiLocker is a cloud-based service for sharing, storing documents
  • Motorists in Delhi need not carry their driving licence, can show on app
  • DigiLocker was developed by Government of India

Motorists in Delhi need not carry their driving licence and registration certificate and can show these documents stored in DigiLocker platform, or mParivahan mobile app, when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department.

Driving licence and registration certificate, available in digital form on the DigiLocker platform, or the mParivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a notice issued by the transport department of the Delhi government said.

These are legally recognised at par with the certificates issued by the transport department, it added.

"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving licence and registration certificate if shown in the Digiocker and mParivahan app," the notice said.

However, soft copy of driving licence and registration certificate maintained in any other form is not acceptable as original record, it clarified.

The electronic record of driving licence and registration certificate available on DigiLocker, or mParivahan, is also recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the notice stated.

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

Further reading: DigiLocker, mParivahan, Delhi governement
