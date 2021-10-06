Desten, a Hong Kong-based lithium-ion battery industry leader, has unveiled an ultrafast charging solution for electric vehicles (EV) in Indonesia, which it said can charge an EV from zero to 80 percent in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. This significant breakthrough has the potential to address the long-pending demand of EV users to provide quick charging solutions. It can also help in quicker adoption of battery-powered vehicles. Desten plans to showcase the technology during a global roadshow starting in Asia and later moving to the Middle East and North American markets.

The company said in a statement that its ultra-fast charger is packed with 900kW of power and will prepare a Desten battery-powered car to travel a range of 310 miles (500km) in less than five minutes, which is the general time taken to refuel a regular car.

The technology can also help in reducing the demand for charging stations, Desten said, adding that it is a result of its breakthrough discoveries in materials and cell structures. Outlining the battery life, it said the cell can achieve an industry-leading 3,000 cycles and over 932,055 miles (1.5 million kilometres) of total driving range.

Still, one area of concern could be high heat buildup within batteries due to fast charging. Desten said its “batteries retain high thermal stability to remain cool throughout an operation.” Unlike available batteries, Desten added that the battery cells do not require water cooling. This reduces costs and saves energy.

Desten Group CEO Siamak Kia said being able to charge a vehicle within five minutes would make EVs more appealing, do away with the need to change driving behaviours, and leverage the available petrol station infrastructures. “Soon you will be able to purchase electric cars with Desten batteries inside, you will not have to wait to charge your car at a charging station any longer than it takes you to fuel your combustion car today."

The battery has a UN 38.3 certification, and it has passed all safety tests, Desten said.