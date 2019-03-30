Technology News

Daimler Takes Majority Stake in Torc Robotics for Self-Driving Trucks

, 30 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Daimler Takes Majority Stake in Torc Robotics for Self-Driving Trucks

Daimler Trucks will take help from Torc Robotics to accelerate its software development

Highlights

  • Torc Robotics has 120 skilled staff that will now work under Daimler
  • Daimler currently offers a level 2 automation system on its trucks
  • Torc has built technology to operate vehicles on level 4 automation

Daimler Trucks has agreed to buy a majority stake in self-driving truck software maker Torc Robotics as part of a broader push to develop autonomous vehicles.

Torc, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, will help Daimler accelerate software development by giving the German manufacturer access to 120 skilled staff, Daimler Trucks Chief Executive Martin Daum said.

"You cannot have enough expertise in this area. Our Achilles' heel is the ability to quickly develop software," Daum said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Torc Robotics has partnerships to develop self-driving technology with Caterpillar with mining and agricultural applications, and competed in the DARPA self-driving vehicles challenge 12 years ago.

Torc has developed technology that allows vehicles to operate at a high level of automation, known as level 4, helping Daimler to accelerate its own plans for commercialising self-driving vehicles.

"Torc's Level 4 system has been shown to operate well for both urban and highway driving in rain, snow, fog, and sunshine," said Roger Nielsen, CEO of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), which includes the market-leading Freightliner brand.

Daimler currently offers a level 2 automation system on its trucks, which can automatically brake, accelerate and steer using radar and camera systems that make partially automated driving possible.

"Bringing Torc Robotics within the Daimler Trucks family creates a unique and powerful team of innovators to put highly automated trucks on the road," Daum said.

Torc will continue to be run on an arms-length basis from Daimler but the Torc team will work closely with Daimler Trucks' developers, Daimler said.

Torc will continue to develop its Asimov self-driving software and testing at its Blacksburg facility. At the same time, Daimler Trucks will focus on further evolving automated driving technology and vehicle integration for heavy-duty trucks at its Automated Truck Research & Development Center in Portland.

Daimler Trucks will also use know-how about sensors and automation from the group's Mercedes-Benz passenger car brand, the car and truck maker said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Daimler Trucks, Daimler, Torc Robotics, self-driving truck
Lyft Rises in Wall Street Debut, Setting Stage for Uber
Pricee
Daimler Takes Majority Stake in Torc Robotics for Self-Driving Trucks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  3. Google I/O 2019 Schedule Released, Android Q Set to Take Centrestage
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Asus ZenFone 6 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Mi Notebook Air 13.3 (2019), Mi Notebook 15.6 (2019) Launched by Xiaomi
  7. Apple, in Rare Reversal, Pulls Plug on AirPower Wireless Charging Mat
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  9. Tata Sky Launches 21 Add-On, Mini Packs for HD and SD Channels
  10. Jio Acquiring Conversational AI Platform Haptik for Rs. 200 Crores: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.