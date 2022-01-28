Cyborg GT120 electric motorcycle from Ignitron Motocorp was launched in India on Friday. It is powered by a 4.68kWhr lithium-ion battery and is capable of churning out 6kW of peak power. A single charge is claimed to give the indigenous electric sports bike a range of up to 180km. Cyborg GT 120 is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.5 seconds. Unlike the other two Cyborg motorcycles — Cyborg Yoga and Cyborg Bob E — Cyborg GT 120 has a fixed battery due to its size and weight. It will come with three riding modes.

Cyborg GT 120 price in India, availability, colour options

The newly launched Cyborg GT 120's pricing and booking information is expected to be announced next month. It will be available in two colour options — Black and Purple. The motor, battery, and the vehicle are offered with a 5-year warranty.

Cyborg GT 120 specifications, features

As mentioned, Cyborg GT 120 is powered by a 4.68kWhr lithium-ion battery paired with a brushless DC motor that churns out 6kW of peak power and is capable of reaching a top speed of 125kmph. Being an electric sports bike, it can hit 40kmph from a standstill in 2.5 seconds. Cyborg GT 120 has a range of up to 180km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in up to 5 hours using a 15A fast home charger. Furthermore, due to the size and weight, the battery is fixed. The battery is also weather-proof and touch safe.

Cyborg GT 120 features a combi brake system (CBS) with a disk brake at the front and regenerative braking. The electric sports bike also features geo-fencing, geo-location, USB charging, Bluetooth, keyless ignition, and a digital instrument cluster. The cluster houses an LED display that also shows the rider the remaining battery life. The display also has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Ignitron Motocorp's electric sports bike comes with three riding modes — Eco, Normal, and Sports. The bike sports telescopic front forks in the front and a fully adjustable mono-shock at the rear. It is also equipped with a reverse mode and gets parking assist that makes multiple sounds to alert the rider. Cyborg GT 120 measures 2,040x780x260mm, has a wheelbase of 1,240mm, and a ground clearance of 260mm.