Technology News
loading

Does Cyberpunk 2077 Run at 'PS5-Level' in Tesla Model S Plaid? Elon Musk Says So

Elon Musk showcased CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 running on the refreshed infotainment system of the electric sedan.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 June 2021 15:12 IST
Does Cyberpunk 2077 Run at 'PS5-Level' in Tesla Model S Plaid? Elon Musk Says So

Photo Credit: Paul Spivak/ Reddit

Tesla Model S Plaid launch event showed a demo of its infotainment system running Cyberpunk 2077

Highlights
  • Tesla Model S Plaid has a redesigned infotainment system
  • Elon Musk claims it can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 'PS5-Level'
  • The game was demoed during the Tesla Model S Plaid launch event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the new Tesla Model S Plaid can play high-end games such as CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. At an event for the new Tesla Model S Plaid, which was livestreamed, Musk showed off the luxury electric sedan, where a person was seen playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the car's redesigned infotainment system. Even though Musk had been teasing about Tesla's new infotainment system for a few months now, many were not sure how the sedan's interior screen would be able to run a graphic-intensive game such as Cyberpunk 2077. Musk claims it runs at 'PS5-level'.

At a recent Tesla Model S Plaid event, Musk spoke about how the game worked in the high-performance sedan. He said that the sedan had a “state-of-the-art infotainment system” and that it could put out “PS5-level performance”. He also added that Cyberpunk 2077 can be played at 60FPS, making the experience all the more special. You can watch the video below.

Musk has a soft spot for Cyberpunk 2077. In January this year, the Tesla CEO had put out a couple of tweets about Plaid Model S, where he mentioned that “it can play Cyberpunk”.

In another tweet, he added about the aesthetics of Cyberpunk, saying that they were “incredible”, and so was the “interior design” of the Plaid Model S.

Musk also went on to tweet about the many hotfixes it has needed since its buggy release. Still, Musk thinks Cyberpunk 2077 is a “great game”.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been developed by CD Projekt of The Witcher fame. The game introduces a massive futuristic open world for players to explore alongside Johnny Silverhand, modeled after and voiced by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. No wonder it's quite popular.

A few days ago, CD Projekt tweeted through Cyberpunk 2077's official Twitter handle that players had spent a total of 600 million hours in the game so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 for consoles, PC, and Stadia. The game, however, has been criticised for issues related to its performance, especially on consoles.

Since then, the developers have released many hotfixes and patches to fix the glitches.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Tesla Model S Plaid, Tesla, Elon Musk
Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched
Anker Soundcore Life P3 TWS Earbuds With 6 Mics, Gaming Mode, and 35 Hours Playback Launched

Related Stories

Does Cyberpunk 2077 Run at 'PS5-Level' in Tesla Model S Plaid? Elon Musk Says So
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. NASA Shares Stunning Images of Solar Eclipse on Instagram
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  4. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  7. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  8. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates With Many Fixes
  9. Realme C21 Review: Android on a Budget
  10. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series May Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 3
  2. Google Sheets Has an Easter Egg That Celebrates LGBTQ Community: Type Pride and See What Happens
  3. Anker Soundcore Life P3 TWS Earbuds With 6 Mics, Gaming Mode, and 35 Hours Playback Launched
  4. Does Cyberpunk 2077 Run at 'PS5-Level' in Tesla Model S Plaid? Elon Musk Says So
  5. Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched
  6. Realme Laptop, Tablet Arrival Alongside Realme GT 5G Phone on June 15 Teased
  7. Why Ather Energy That Makes Electric Scooters in India Has Committed to Developing a Racing Video Game
  8. Volkswagen Says Data Breach at Vendor Impacted 3.3 Million Customers, Prospective Buyers in North America
  9. SketchAR App Lets People Create and Auction Their Art as NFTs
  10. China’s Mars Rover Zhurong Seen Exploring the Red Planet in First Photos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com