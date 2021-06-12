Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the new Tesla Model S Plaid can play high-end games such as CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. At an event for the new Tesla Model S Plaid, which was livestreamed, Musk showed off the luxury electric sedan, where a person was seen playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the car's redesigned infotainment system. Even though Musk had been teasing about Tesla's new infotainment system for a few months now, many were not sure how the sedan's interior screen would be able to run a graphic-intensive game such as Cyberpunk 2077. Musk claims it runs at 'PS5-level'.

At a recent Tesla Model S Plaid event, Musk spoke about how the game worked in the high-performance sedan. He said that the sedan had a “state-of-the-art infotainment system” and that it could put out “PS5-level performance”. He also added that Cyberpunk 2077 can be played at 60FPS, making the experience all the more special. You can watch the video below.

Musk has a soft spot for Cyberpunk 2077. In January this year, the Tesla CEO had put out a couple of tweets about Plaid Model S, where he mentioned that “it can play Cyberpunk”.

Plaid Model S ships next month pic.twitter.com/HFUPTnQiPB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

In another tweet, he added about the aesthetics of Cyberpunk, saying that they were “incredible”, and so was the “interior design” of the Plaid Model S.

The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw. The interior design is????. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Musk also went on to tweet about the many hotfixes it has needed since its buggy release. Still, Musk thinks Cyberpunk 2077 is a “great game”.

With Cyberpunk, even the hotfixes literally have hotfixes, but … great game — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 has been developed by CD Projekt of The Witcher fame. The game introduces a massive futuristic open world for players to explore alongside Johnny Silverhand, modeled after and voiced by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. No wonder it's quite popular.

A few days ago, CD Projekt tweeted through Cyberpunk 2077's official Twitter handle that players had spent a total of 600 million hours in the game so far.

Players have spent a total of 600 million hours in the game so far. That's almost 70,000 years! #CyberpunkInNumbers pic.twitter.com/nMPeC82qZl — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 3, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 for consoles, PC, and Stadia. The game, however, has been criticised for issues related to its performance, especially on consoles.

Since then, the developers have released many hotfixes and patches to fix the glitches.