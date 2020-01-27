Technology News
loading

Cybercriminals Can Hack E-Scooters to Eavesdrop on Riders: Researchers

Some e-scooter models communicate with the rider's smartphone over a Bluetooth Low Energy channel. Someone with malicious intent could eavesdrop on these wireless channels and listen to data exchanges.

By | Updated: 27 January 2020 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cybercriminals Can Hack E-Scooters to Eavesdrop on Riders: Researchers

Vendors of Micromobility vehicles can suffer DoS attacks and data leaks

Highlights
  • Hackers can cause a series of attacks in e-scooters
  • Some e-scooter models communicate with the rider's smartphone
  • Global e-bike market is projected to grow at 9.01 percent

As governments including in India plan more e-bikes on roads to help tackle traffic congestion, like any Internet-connected device, hackers can cause a series of attacks in e-scooters, including  eavesdropping on users and even spoof GPS systems to direct riders to unintended locations, warn researchers including some of Indian-origin. Vendors of Micromobility vehicles can also suffer denial-of-service (DoS) attacks and data leaks, said researchers from University of Texas at San Antonio.

"We have identified and outlined a variety of weak points or attack surfaces in the current ride-sharing, or micromobility, ecosystem that could potentially be exploited by malicious adversaries right from inferring the riders' private data to causing economic losses to service providers and remotely controlling the vehicles' behaviour and operation," said Jadliwala.

The micromobility e-scooter analysis was conducted by Jadliwala alongside graduate students Nisha Vinayaga-Sureshkanth, Raveen Wijewickrama and post-doctoral fellow Anindya Maiti.

The global e-bike market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.01 percent to reach $38.6 billion by 2025 from an estimated $21.1 billion in 2018, according to marketsandmarkets research firm.

Computer science experts at the university have published the first review of the security and privacy risks posed by e-scooters and their related software services and applications.

According to the review, to appear in the proceedings of the 2nd ACM Workshop on Automotive and Aerial Vehicle Security (AutoSec 2020), hackers can cause a series of attacks.

Some e-scooter models communicate with the rider's smartphone over a Bluetooth Low Energy channel.

Someone with malicious intent could eavesdrop on these wireless channels and listen to data exchanges between the scooter and riders' smartphone app by means of easily and cheaply accessible hardware and software tools such as Ubertooth and WireShark.

Those who sign up to use e-scooters also offer up a great deal of personal and sensitive data beyond just billing information.

According to the study, providers automatically collect other analytics, such as location and individual vehicle information.

This data can be pieced together to generate an individual profile that can even include a rider's preferred route, personal interests, and home and work locations.

"Cities are experiencing explosive population growth. Micromobility promises to transport people in a more sustainable, faster and economical fashion," said Jadliwala.

To ensure that this industry stays viable, companies should think not only about rider and pedestrian safety but also how to protect consumers and themselves from significant cyber-security and privacy threats enabled by this new technology," the authors noted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cybercrime, Hacking
Vine's Spiritual Successor Byte Is Here: All You Need to Know
Chrome Web Store Hit by Fraudulent Transactions: Report

Related Stories

Cybercriminals Can Hack E-Scooters to Eavesdrop on Riders: Researchers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Set to Launch in India on February 4
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Seems to Have 2 New Phones in the Pipeline
  4. Oppo Rumoured to Have a Smartwatch in the Works With ECG Support
  5. Redmi Fitness Tracker Reportedly Spotted in Mi Fit App
  6. iOS 14 Rumoured to Support on All iPhone models that Supported iOS 13
  7. Vivo S1 Pro Review
  8. This Could Be Our First Glimpse at Moto G Stylus
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo F15: Which is the Best Choice Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Indians Among the Most Affected by macOS Malware Shlayer: Kaspersky
  2. Google Pay Launches UPI Recharge Option for FASTag Users
  3. iQoo 3 Rumoured to Be Brand’s Next Flagship; Likely to Debut in India Next Month
  4. Vodafone Idea Stops Offering Rs. 649 iPhone Forever Plan: All Details
  5. Chrome Web Store Hit by Fraudulent Transactions: Report
  6. Cybercriminals Can Hack E-Scooters to Eavesdrop on Riders: Researchers
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  8. Vine's Spiritual Successor Byte Is Here: All You Need to Know
  9. Parliamentary Panel Wants Encryption Broken in Fight Against Child Porn
  10. Apple Imagines an iMac Built Using Single Piece of Glass: Patent Application
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.