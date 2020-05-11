Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Tesla Sues California County in Factory Closure Fight, Threatens to Leave

Musk has been pushing to re-open Tesla's Fremont, California, factory after Alameda County's health department said the carmaker must not reopen.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 May 2020 10:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Tesla Sues California County in Factory Closure Fight, Threatens to Leave

The threat to relocate the facility comes as Tesla aims to ramp up production at Fremont of its Model Y

Highlights
  • Tesla said county's position left it no choice but to take legal action
  • Tesla said it had worked out a thorough return-to-work plan
  • Musk also took to Twitter on Saturday to complain

Tesla sued local authorities in California on Saturday as the electric carmaker pushed to re-open its factory there and Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and future programs from the state to Texas or Nevada.

Musk has been pushing to re-open Tesla's Fremont, California, factory after Alameda County's health department said the carmaker must not reopen because local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect.

In a blog post on Saturday, Tesla said the county's position left it no choice but to take legal action to ensure Tesla and its employees can go back to work.

The company said it had worked out a thorough return-to-work plan that includes online video training for personnel, work zone partition areas, temperature screening, requirements to wear protective equipment, and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

The company said it had informed health authorities in Alameda County, where the Fremont factory is located, about its restart plans, but claimed the acting official did not return calls or emails.

Alameda County's Public Health Department, which earlier on Saturday said it had been "communicating directly and working closely with the Tesla team," did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla filed a lawsuit against the county in San Francisco federal court on Saturday, calling the continued restrictions a "power-grab" by the county since California's governor had said on Thursday that manufacturers in the state would be allowed to reopen.

The company said Alameda was going against the federal and California constitutions, as well as defying the governor's order, the lawsuit said.

Alameda County is scheduled to remain shut until the end of May, with only essential businesses allowed to reopen. The county said it does not consider Tesla an essential business. County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The outspoken Musk also took to Twitter on Saturday to complain and threatened to leave the state.

"If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent (sp) on how Tesla is treated in the future," he tweeted, referring to the San Francisco Bay area facility that is Tesla's only US vehicle factory.

 

 

Alameda County said on Saturday that it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan that "allows for reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees" that work at the factory and that it looks forward to coming to an agreement on a safety plan very soon.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei expressed concern about the potential economic implications of continuing the shelter-in-place order without provisions for manufacturers such as Tesla to resume. Mei on Saturday urged the county to work with businesses on "acceptable guidelines for re-opening."

Musk had told employees on Thursday that limited production would restart at Fremont on Friday afternoon.

Tesla last year built nearly half a million vehicles at the Fremont plant and moving the entire production facility would be a massive undertaking.

Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst, on Saturday estimated it could take the company 12 to 18 months to relocate production.

The threat to relocate the facility comes as Tesla aims to ramp up production at Fremont of its Model Y sport utility vehicle, which it expects to generate record demand and profit margins.

Musk, who sparred with California officials in March over whether Tesla had to halt production at Fremont, had criticised the lockdown and stay-at-home orders, calling them a "serious risk" to US business and "unconstitutional."

Tesla shares have risen 127 percent since March 18, their recent closing low, including a 16.8 percent gain in the last trading week to close at $819.42 (roughly Rs. 61,900) on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India Launch Today: Live Stream Details, Specifications, Price
Indian Startups Get Creative as Crisis Fuels Funding Crunch

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Tesla Sues California County in Factory Closure Fight, Threatens to Leave
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching on May 11: What We Know So Far
  5. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
  6. Zomato Extends Gold Subscriptions by a Further 4 Months Amid Pandemic
  7. Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Finally Arrives in India
  8. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Now Available for Purchase in India: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone SE (2020) Gets HDFC Bank Cashback Offer, Bringing Effective Price to Rs. 38,900
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC With 5G Support and 'Elite Gaming' Features Launched
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With Realme UI, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. National Technology Day: PM Modi Hails Those at the Forefront of Research to Defeat COVID-19
  6. Zomato Gold Memberships Extended by a Further 4 Months With Restaurants Closed Amid Pandemic
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s Image Render Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India Launch Today: Live Stream Details, Specifications, Price
  9. iQoo Z1 5G Launch Date Set for May 19, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 144Hz Display Expected
  10. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com