Technology News
loading

Chip Shortage: White House Prods Companies on Semiconductor Information Request

"The situation is not getting better, in some ways it is getting worse," said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 September 2021 12:18 IST
Chip Shortage: White House Prods Companies on Semiconductor Information Request

Automakers have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies

Highlights
  • Several US agencies would manage a new early alert system
  • Participants were concerned about how to disclose such information
  • Microsoft, Samsung, GM, Ford were among the attendees

The White House is pressing automakers, chip companies, and others to cooperate in a bid for more information about the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to US auto production, but made clear on Thursday that the industry needs to take the lead to solve the problem.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who along with Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, met on Thursday with semiconductor industry participants, told Reuters that strong action was needed to address the chip shortage.

"It's time to get more aggressive," she said. "The situation is not getting better, in some ways it is getting worse."

Participants in Thursday's meeting, which followed meetings in April and May, included Detroit's Big Three automakers, plus Apple, Daimler, BMW, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC, Intel, and Ampere Computing.

The White House said the administration "reaffirmed that industry needs to be in the lead in resolving the supply chain bottlenecks that are occurring due to the global chip shortage."

Raimondo said a voluntary request Thursday for information within 45 days on the chips crisis is about boosting supply chain transparency and to "get more granular into the bottlenecks and then ultimately predict challenges before they happen."

She warned that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data. I hope we don't get there. But if we have to we will."

Automakers from General Motors to Toyota Motor to Chrysler parent Stellantis NV have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, who participated in the White House virtual meeting, said the automaker will cooperate with the information request, but added in a statement that "broad participation from the entire semiconductor supply chain will be critical for these efforts to be successful."

Some attendees told Reuters privately they were concerned the transparency measures could require disclosing pricing information that many companies regard as corporate secrets.

Raimondo also delivered the message to the companies privately that the government would mandate information sharing if necessary.

The White House also said several US agencies would manage a new early alert system "to proactively manage potential semiconductor supply chain disruptions linked to public health developments in key trading partners."

Participants were concerned about how to disclose such information while still complying with reporting requirements of publicly traded companies, a participant said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Daimler, BMW, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC, Intel
WhatsApp Working on Cashback Feature for Payments Push, Multiple Features for Group Chats in the Works

Related Stories

Chip Shortage: White House Prods Companies on Semiconductor Information Request
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Working on Cashback Feature for Payments Push
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  6. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  10. Minnal Murali Release Date, First Look Unveiled by Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Chip Shortage: White House Prods Companies on Semiconductor Information Request
  2. WhatsApp Working on Cashback Feature for Payments Push, Multiple Features for Group Chats in the Works
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch to Take Place Soon, CEO Madhav Sheth Holds Poll on Twitter
  4. Google Said to Offer Settlement for EU Antitrust Probe Into Digital Advertising
  5. Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Zero-Day Hacking Attacks Set New Record In 2021: MIT Technology Review
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 India Launch Confirmed for Next Week; Will Be Available via Flipkart
  8. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Video Streaming Apps in India
  9. Google Says Disabled People Can Now Use Android Phones With Face Gestures
  10. Clubhouse Launches 'Wave' Feature to Let Users Invite Friends for Private Chats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com