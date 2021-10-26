Technology News
loading

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Showcases Flying Cars That Can Also Be Driven on Roads; Coming in 2024

Promised safety features on the flying car include parachutes and smart sensors to evaluate surroundings.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 October 2021 12:23 IST
Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Showcases Flying Cars That Can Also Be Driven on Roads; Coming in 2024

HT Aero's flying car will perform intelligent autonomous flight path planning before take-off

Highlights
  • The flying car will have an autopilot function
  • Driver only needs to perform simple operations like one-key landing
  • The car will consider factors like buildings, weather before take-off

HT Aero, an affiliate of a Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Motors is promising to roll out flying cars by 2024. HT Aero has showcased a prototype of the flying car that it says can also drive on roads. It revealed the car design, which had two lofted, foldable rotors, and a core body that resembled an electric Bugatti hypercar. However, HT Aero said the final design might change. To fly the car, the rotors would need to be expanded, and for driving on roads these wings would automatically fold away.

Xpeng, a seven-year-old electric vehicle (EV) company, is growing rapidly. Its revenue so far has been around $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crore). Xpeng and its founder, He Xiaopeng, back HT Aero, which raised $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,700 crores) last week.

The company has promised several safety measures, including parachutes, CNBC reported.

According to a post on the Xpeng website, the flying car will feature an advanced environmental perception system to evaluate the surroundings and weather conditions to conduct safety assessments before take-off. The post added that while using the flying car's autopilot function, the driver only needs to perform simple operations such as one-key start, one-key return, and one-key landing to have a safe and intelligent flight experience. Before take-off, the system performs intelligent autonomous flight path planning based on the destination entered by the driver, comprehensively considering factors such as buildings, no-fly and restricted areas, and weather conditions.

Of late, flying cars have garnered a lot of interest from automakers and startups. But there are a number of challenges, including regulation and safety issues, that need to be addressed before the concept can be adopted on a wide scale.

While all the safety measures are appreciated, the company did not say how it plans to get past the regulators to be able to mass-produce vehicles like these.

HT Aero introduced its land and air vehicle at Xpeng's Tech Day, where it also unveiled the latest version of its advanced driver assistance system called Xpilot 4.0. The system, a leap in the direction of full autonomy, is expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2023.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flying car, Xpeng, electric vehicle, HT Aero, EV
MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed to October 29
NASA Discovers Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy

Related Stories

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Showcases Flying Cars That Can Also Be Driven on Roads; Coming in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  2. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  3. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  4. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
  5. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book Lineup Refreshed With Windows 11, 5G Connectivity
  7. Oppo A56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  9. Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says She Is Financially Stable Because of Crypto
  2. Adobe Updates Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Fresco With New Tools for Better Editing
  3. NFT series ‘Dogs of Elon’ Debuts with Over 10,000 Collectibles
  4. Fenda Audio PA924 Karaoke Party Speaker With Over 8 Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Support Pages Go Live in India, Russia; Launch Seems Imminent
  6. Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator Come to the Web; Creative Cloud Canvas, Spaces Debut for Better Collaboration
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Shallow Dream Galaxy Colour Option Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Twitter's Tipping Feature to Soon Allow Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Android Devices
  9. Amazon Prime Music Gets Hindi Language Support, Rolling Out for Android Users First
  10. Twitter May Soon Let Users Flaunt Their NFT Holdings Under 'Collectible' Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com