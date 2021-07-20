Technology News
loading

China Unveils New Maglev Train That 'Levitates' Above the Track, Has Top Speed of 600kmph

Maglev train uses electro-magnetic force to “levitate”. It is the fastest ground vehicle globally.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 July 2021 17:43 IST
China Unveils New Maglev Train That 'Levitates' Above the Track, Has Top Speed of 600kmph

At 600kmph, it would only take 2.5 hours to travel from Beijing to Shanghai by train

Highlights
  • Maglev train levitates above track with no contact between body and rail
  • China has been using the technology for almost two decades
  • There are no inter-city or inter-province maglev lines yet

China unveiled a maglev train capable of a top speed of 600kmph on Tuesday, state media said.

The maximum speed would make the train, self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.

Using electro-magnetic force, the maglev train "levitates" above the track with no contact between body and rail.

China has been using the technology for almost two decades on a very limited scale. Shanghai has a short maglev line running from one of its airports to town.

While there are no inter-city or inter-province maglev lines yet in China that could make good use of the higher speeds, some cities including Shanghai and Chengdu have started to conduct research.

At 600kmph, it would only take 2.5 hours to travel from Beijing to Shanghai by train - a journey of more than 1,000km (620 miles).

By comparison, the journey would take 3 hours by plane and 5.5 hours by high-speed rail.

Countries from Japan to Germany are also looking to build maglev networks, although high costs and incompatibility with current track infrastructure remain hurdles to rapid development.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Maglev
Pegasus Spyware: What Is It? How Does It Infect Your Phone? How Can You Check if Your Phone Has Been Targeted?
iPhone SE (2022) aka iPhone SE 3 Could Launch in First Half of 2022 With Apple A14 Bionic SoC
China Unveils New Maglev Train That 'Levitates' Above the Track, Has Top Speed of 600kmph
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  2. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  6. Jeff Bezos Set to Travel to Space Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Kick Off on July 25: All You Need to Know
  8. TikTok May Make a Comeback in India Soon, Trademark Application Suggests
  9. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  10. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Mix 4, Mi CC 11 Specifications Tipped via TENAA, Mi Pad 5 Poster Leaks
  2. iPhone SE (2022) aka iPhone SE 3 Could Launch in First Half of 2022 With Apple A14 Bionic SoC
  3. China Unveils New Maglev Train That 'Levitates' Above the Track, Has Top Speed of 600kmph
  4. Pegasus Spyware: What Is It? How Does It Infect Your Phone? How Can You Check if Your Phone Has Been Targeted?
  5. Snapchat Introduces 3D Bitmoji to Improve Digital Avatars, 1,200 New Customisation Options
  6. Ex-WhatsApp Global Business Head Neeraj Arora Launches HalloApp, a Private Social Network
  7. Google TV Watchlist, Improved Recommendations, and More Features Rolling Out for Android TV
  8. Blade Taps Director Bassam Tariq for Marvel’s Mahershala Ali-Led Reboot: Report
  9. Pegasus Spyware Signs Can Be Detected on Your Phone Using This Dedicated Tool
  10. Samsung The Serif 65-Inch TV With Tap View, Magic Screen Features Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com