BYD, Momenta Enter CNY 100-Million Venture for Autonomous Driving Technology

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 December 2021 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

BYD will develop semi autonomous vehicles can take care of steering, acceleration and braking

  • Automakers are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving
  • BYD invested CNY 60 million, while Momenta has invested CNY 40 million
  • The joint venture will deploy autonomous driving to some BYD models

China's BYD and autonomous driving startup Momenta have established a CNY 100 million (roughly Rs. 120 crore) joint venture to deploy autonomous driving capabilities across certain BYD car model lines, according to a Momenta statement and a person familiar with the matter.

The new venture, called DiPi Intelligent Mobility and located in Shenzhen, combines BYD's capabilities as an automaker with Momenta's experience in intelligent driving, said the statement on Monday.

BYD has invested CNY 60 million (roughly Rs. 70 crore) in the venture while Beijing-based Momenta is investing CNY 40 million (roughly Rs. 50 crore), the person said.

The person said the initial scope of work will include deploying “Level 2 plus” autonomous driving capability across some vehicle model lines.

Level 2 semi-autonomous cars have technology that can take care of nearly all aspects of driving, from steering to acceleration and braking, but the driver needs to be ready to intervene if needed.

Asked about the tie-up, a BYD spokesperson referred to Momenta's press release. BYD declined to comment further.

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility.

Earlier this month SAIC Mobility, a unit of Chinese automaker SAIC Motor and Momenta began offering autonomous robotaxi test rides to the public in a Shanghai district as part of a trial.

In November, Chinese search engine giant Baidu and self-driving startup Pony.ai won approval to launch paid driverless robotaxi services in China's capital Beijing.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Autonomous Driving, BYD, Momenta, Self Driving, Self Driving Cars, Autonomous Vehicles
