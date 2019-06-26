Technology News
loading

Boeing Forced to Park Grounded Planes in Staff Car Parking Lot

About 100 planes are parked at Boeing’s Renton centre in Washington DC.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 12:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Boeing Forced to Park Grounded Planes in Staff Car Parking Lot

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Aviation Photo

Boeing 737 Max planes are grounded due to a safety issue

Highlights
  • Boeing 737 Max planes have a non-working security alert that needs fixing
  • The planes have been grounded since March, costing Boeing more losses
  • Boeing has to incur $2,000 per month per plane as maintenance cost

Boeing 737 Max planes have been grounded after a software flaw was discovered regarding a non-working security alert. Investigators allege that this system malfunction was the reason behind fatal crashes of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines in October and March, respectively, killing nearly 350 people in total. Now, photos of these grounded planes parked in the employee car parking lot have surfaced online. The plane parking lot at Boeing's Renton Centre in Washington DC is full with these waiting-to-be-fixed planes, and Boeing has now resorted to take up the employee car parking space to park these planes.

Aviation Photo has shared a photo on Twitter calling it a ‘historical moment in aviation history.' The photo shows multiple planes parked in staff car park space due to shortage of space in the plane parking lot at the Renton factory.

People have also taken to Instagram to share aerial images of the number of parked planes at the factory, and Seattle King 5 has full aerial footage of the pack of planes parked at the Renton factory. These planes are waiting to be fixed, before they can be tested and declared safe for flight once again.


Bloomberg notes that nearly 500 Boeing 737 Max planes are grounded at the moment, out of which 100 are at the Renton factory. The report states a monthly maintenance cost of about $2,000 is being incurred per plane, while they stay on ground. Apart from the maintenance cost, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson also notes that Boeing also faces an estimated $1.4 billion bill for airlines' cancelled flights and lost operating profit if the Max fleet is still grounded by the end of September,.

The Boeing 737 Max flights had a non-working security feature called angle of attack or AoA alert. This feature warns pilots when sensors measuring the up-or-down pitch of the plane's nose relative to oncoming air might be wrong. A Boeing spokesman said that based on a safety review, the company had originally planned to fix the cockpit warning when it began delivering a new, larger model of the Max to airlines in 2020. Both Boeing and the head of the FAA say that the alert is not critical for safety. It is not clear whether either crash could have been prevented if the cockpit alert had been working.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boeing, Boeing 737 Max
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Apple Buys Self-Driving Car Startup Drive.ai
Tesla Has Enough Orders to Set Delivery Record, Musk Tells Employees: Report
Honor Smartphones
Boeing Forced to Park Grounded Planes in Staff Car Parking Lot
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  2. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  3. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  4. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  5. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  8. HMD Global Launches 'Exchange Festival' for Nokia Smartphone Buyers
  9. Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.