Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BMW to Double Self-Driving Car Testing Fleet Despite US Fatality

 
, 22 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BMW to Double Self-Driving Car Testing Fleet Despite US Fatality

BMW will not change its strategy on autonomous vehicle testing despite the death of a pedestrian struck by a self-driving car during tests by ride-hailing firm Uber, senior executives said on Wednesday.

The German carmaker added it would double the size of its autonomous vehicle testing fleet to around 80 this year.

"Our estimation about autonomous driving technology remains unchanged even though this appears to be an extremely regrettable accident," Klaus Froehlich, BMW's board member responsible for research and development, said of the fatality.

"The path to autonomous driving is a long one. I have spoken about a mission to Mars," he said, adding BMW was conducting its own tests under a high level of security.

Froehlich said BMW's self-driving cars would undergo a test regime equivalent to 250 million driven kilometres (155 million miles).

Of this, 20 million km will be on real roads, while a giant supercomputer will simulate traffic scenarios in a virtual test regime equivalent to 230 million kms, Froehlich explained.

Self-driving cars will appear sooner if cities dedicate special lanes for autonomous cars in ring-fenced areas.

"In a dedicated space for only autonomous vehicles, it is easier to anticipate what other vehicles and traffic will do," Froehlich said. "This makes it easier to programme vehicle reflexes and may even allow a car to have fewer sensors and less processing power than a vehicle which needs to navigate normal traffic with things like bicycle couriers."

BMW plans to launch an autonomous vehicle in 2021. Introducing a vehicle earlier than this is not plausible, since chipmakers and software designers have not yet developed a computer capable of processing the sheer volume of data generated by a self-driving car, Froehlich said.

BMW is preparing for a new era of on-demand mobility where customers locate and hail vehicles using smartphones.Ride-hailing and car-sharing could be replaced by fleets of autonomous cars, once self-driving cars are roadworthy, Froehlich said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AV, BMW, Self-Driving, US
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Face Recognition, AI Camera Features Teased by Company
Facebook's Business Model Explained: You're the Product
BMW to Double Self-Driving Car Testing Fleet Despite US Fatality
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 9.5 Is Heading to These 30 Xiaomi Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 6 Might Be Company's Most Expensive Phone Yet, New Leak Suggests
  3. WhatsApp Co-Founder Says It's Time to Delete Facebook
  4. LinkedIn Reveals the Top 25 Companies Where India Wants to Work
  5. Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com
  6. Acer Launches Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop in India
  7. Microsoft and Nvidia Tech to Bring Photorealistic Games With Ray Tracing
  8. Samsung The Frame TV Review
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Apologises for Mistakes With User Data, Vows Curbs
  10. H1B Visa Application Process Starts April 2, Premium Processing Suspended
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.