Technology News
loading

BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles

BMW aims to bring “photovoltaics and electromobility closer together” with the new move.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2021 15:03 IST
BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles

Under the deal, BMW will supply battery components also used in its electric vehicles for Solarwatt

Highlights
  • Solar power can also be used to supply heat pumps or charge electric cars
  • Solarwatt is investing EUR 100 million (roughly Rs. 890 crore) until 2025
  • The German battery market is currently led by Solarwatt rival Sonnen

Solarwatt will start selling storage batteries from this autumn in cooperation with carmaker BMW amid an ongoing convergence of renewable power and electric mobility, the German photovoltaic firm announced on Wednesday.

Under the deal, BMW will supply battery components also used in its electric vehicles for Dresden-based Solarwatt which will develop and assemble photovoltaic (PV) storage products under the brand name Battery flex in Germany to complement rooftop solar installations.

"We are delighted that, through our partnership with Solarwatt, we can make an additional positive contribution to bringing photovoltaics and electromobility closer together," BMW executive Eric Hamm said.

As the price of battery technology has come down, it is becoming increasingly economical for householders to store surplus solar power to supply power sockets or heat water directly, rather than selling it to grid operators.

Solar power can also be used to supply heat pumps or charge electric cars, helping to reduce global warming by replacing power generated by fossil fuel.

Solarwatt is investing EUR 100 million (roughly Rs. 890 crores) up until 2025, for example on production lines and complementing Battery flex with intelligent software to manage energy flows around the house to help cut costs and raise households' self-sufficiency.

It will also offer installations, metering, insurance, and tax advice and widen sales channels.

Solarwatt is majority-owned by Stefan Quandt, who owns nearly half of luxury carmaker BMW with his sister Susanne Klatten.

The German battery market is currently led by Solarwatt rival Sonnen, part of Shell.

German solar power supply in the first quarter 2021, at 7.24TWh, held a 5.4 percent share of total power grid volumes, Fraunhofer Institute data showed.

Solarwatt sold 16,000 PV systems last year in Germany alone and reported turnover of  EUR 120 million (roughly Rs. 1,070 crores).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BMW, Solarwatt, electric car, electric vehicle, EV
Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected

Related Stories

BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  8. All You Need to Know About Loki, the Next Marvel Series
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Is Live: All the Details
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor
  2. BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles
  3. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Beginning on June 13, Major Deals on Phones Revealed
  5. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000
  6. How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
  7. Operation Trojan Shield: How an Informant and Messaging App ANOM Led to Huge Global Crime Sting
  8. Bitcoin Formally Adopted as Legal Tender in El Salvador, First Country in the World to Do So
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Is Live With Up to 40 Percent Savings on Smartphones, Accessories
  10. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 7 Series ZenUI Updates Bring New Features, Improvements, and Fixes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com