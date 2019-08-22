Technology News
2019 BMW 3 Series With Virtual Assistant, Wireless Car Play, and More Launched in India

Meet the seventh-generation BMW 3 Series.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 01:19 IST
2019 BMW 3 Series With Virtual Assistant, Wireless Car Play, and More Launched in India

2019 BMW 3 Series is now available via BMW dealers

Highlights
  • Price in India starts at Rs. 41,40,000 for the Diesel variant
  • The sole Petrol variant is priced at Rs. 47,90,000
  • All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

BMW has announced the official India launch of the 2019 BMW Series 3, a car that's packed with features that are sure to delight technology enthusiasts. Headlining these is the all-new BMW Virtual Assistant that's designed to respond to voice commands. The assistant can be triggered using the phrase ‘Hey BMW' to control certain aspects of the car's functionality. Customers will have the option to customise the wake phrase and change it to something more personal.

bmw series 3 2019 price in india centre BMW Series 3 India price

 

Taking centre stage in the seventh-generation BMW 3 Series, quite literally, is a 10.25-inch control display, which sits besides a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel. Bringing everything together in terms of user experience is the BMW Operating System 7.0, which includes 3D Navigation as well support for wireless Apple CarPlay. Combine that with wireless charging and 2019 BMW Series 3 owners can safely leave their phone's charging cable at home.

bmw series 3 2019 price in india wireless BMW Series 3 India price

 

As you would expect, there are a host of driving assist and safety features, including reversing assistant, which is designed to make nightmares related to reversing in or out of tight spots a thing of the past. Safety features on the all-new BMW 3 Series include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and an emergency spare wheel that's integrated under the load floor.

bmw series 3 2019 price in india assist BMW Series 3 India price

 

The 2019 BMW 3 Series is now available via BMW dealers in two diesel variants — 320d Sport (Rs. 41,40,000, ex-showroom, Delhi) and 320d Luxury Line (Rs. 46,90,000, ex-showroom, Delhi) — and in one petrol variant — BMW 330i M Sport (Rs. 47,90,000, ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey, and Mediterranean Blue metallic finishes.

bmw series 3 2019 price in india centre BMW Series 3 India price

 

The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine on the BMW 330i is capable of producing 258hp and a maximum torque of 400nm, with acceleration allowing the car to go from from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.8 seconds. The 2.0 four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320d produces an output of 190hp and a maximum torque of 400nm, with the capability of hitting 100km/h from standstill in just 6.8 seconds.

bmw series 3 2019 price in india engine BMW Series 3 India price

 

Commenting on the launch, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The 3 is the heart and soul of BMW. As the ultimate sports sedan, for over four decades, it has been the flag bearer of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure'. In its new avatar, the 3 has outdone itself once again!”

