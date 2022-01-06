BMW has designed a car which can change colour in an instant. It leverages the same low-power screen technology that ebook readers use. The customised BMW iX Flow has an outer wrap made of E Ink's electronic paper display technology, which uses tiny microcapsules of coloured ink that rise or sink to change the appearance of the vehicle. This not only changes the colour of the vehicle but also adds complicated patterns and designs if the owner so chooses.BMW iX Flow was showcased as a concept at CES 2022. There's no word on its mass production yet.

For now, the upgraded BMW iX Flow relies only on Black and White electronic paper to adjust the vehicle's external finish from darker to brighter, as per a report by Gizmodo. Using this technology, the vehicle owner can flip the car's colour to White to reflect the sunlight and keep the interior cooler during summer. This also reduces the pressure on the vehicle's air-conditioning system. And the owners can turn it back to Black during the winter season to help the interior absorb heat and remain relatively warmer.

As we gradually move towards using more and more electric cars, this technology can be of great use. An electric car which can absorb sunlight could have extended battery life and range, automobile experts believe.

While the technology is impressive, it is too early to say we will see commercial production of cars wrapped with electronic paper. A big issue with these cars would be fixing a scratch on the paper, which comes very expensive. Fixing a scratch on the exterior paint is much easier and inexpensive.