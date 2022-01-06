Technology News
CES 2022: BMW Showcases an Electronic Paper-Wrapped Car Which Can Change Colour in an Instant

BMW iX Flow was showcased as a concept at CES 2022.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 January 2022 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: BMW via Gizmodo

BMW iX Flow can change colours and patterns as needed

  • BMW iX Flow, for now, can only switch between Black and White shades
  • BMW showcased the technology at CES 2022
  • BMW iX Flow uses electronic paper to change colours

BMW has designed a car which can change colour in an instant. It leverages the same low-power screen technology that ebook readers use. The customised BMW iX Flow has an outer wrap made of E Ink's electronic paper display technology, which uses tiny microcapsules of coloured ink that rise or sink to change the appearance of the vehicle. This not only changes the colour of the vehicle but also adds complicated patterns and designs if the owner so chooses.BMW iX Flow was showcased as a concept at CES 2022. There's no word on its mass production yet.

For now, the upgraded BMW iX Flow relies only on Black and White electronic paper to adjust the vehicle's external finish from darker to brighter, as per a report by Gizmodo. Using this technology, the vehicle owner can flip the car's colour to White to reflect the sunlight and keep the interior cooler during summer. This also reduces the pressure on the vehicle's air-conditioning system. And the owners can turn it back to Black during the winter season to help the interior absorb heat and remain relatively warmer.

As we gradually move towards using more and more electric cars, this technology can be of great use. An electric car which can absorb sunlight could have extended battery life and range, automobile experts believe.

While the technology is impressive, it is too early to say we will see commercial production of cars wrapped with electronic paper. A big issue with these cars would be fixing a scratch on the paper, which comes very expensive. Fixing a scratch on the exterior paint is much easier and inexpensive.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: BMW, Cars, BMW iX Flow, BMW Colour Changing Car, CES 2022
