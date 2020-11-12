Technology News
BMW iX Electric SUV Unveiled, Planned to Launch in US in Early 2022

BMW said the iX should have a driving range of 300 miles (480 kilometres).

By Reuters | Updated: 12 November 2020 12:38 IST
BMW iX Electric SUV Unveiled, Planned to Launch in US in Early 2022

Photo Credit: BMW

BMW iX should have a driving range that's less than the estimated range of the Tesla Model X Long Range

Highlights
  • BMW iX would be comparable in size to the current BMW X5 SUV
  • The dashboard will be a sweeping, curved screen
  • Tesla's Model X already has competition from Nio & Cadillac's Lyriq

German luxury automaker BMW unveiled on Wednesday an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) called the BMW iX, planned to go on sale in the United States in early 2022 to compete with Tesla and other rivals.

BMW said the iX should have a driving range of 300 miles (480 kilometres). That's less than the estimated driving range of the Tesla Model X Long Range, which is rated at 371 miles (597 kilometres) in the United States. BMW said drivers would be able to add 75 miles (120 kilometres) of range in ten minutes at a fast-charging station.

BMW said the iX would be comparable in size to the current BMW X5 SUV. The dashboard will be a sweeping, curved screen.

The electric iX will enter a fast-growing field of battery-powered SUVs aimed at affluent customers.

Tesla's Model X already has competition from Chinese startup Nio, and General Motors' Cadillac brand recently unveiled a mid-size electric SUV called the Lyriq, expected to launch in 2022. Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have electric premium models in the works.

Ford Motor's Mustang Mach-E is aiming for a slice of the performance enthusiast market that BMW defined decades ago. Ford said on Monday it intended to add a second model built on the foundations of the Mach-E.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

