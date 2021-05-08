Technology News
loading

BMW Confirms Its 2021 Targets Despite Worsening Chip Shortages

Most of the auto industry has been hit by a global semiconductor chip shortage, forcing many assembly plants to shut down.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 May 2021 11:32 IST
BMW Confirms Its 2021 Targets Despite Worsening Chip Shortages

BMW expects to have 2 million fully-electric cars on the road by 2025

Highlights
  • BMW said chip shortage will worsen, may hit production in second quarter
  • Most of auto industry has been hit by global semiconductor chip shortage
  • CEO Zipse said the greenest electric car will be a BMW

BMW remains on course to meet its profit targets for 2021 despite rising raw material costs, though the global chip shortage will worsen and may hit production in the second quarter, the German carmaker said on Friday.

Most of the auto industry has been hit by a global semiconductor chip shortage, forcing many assembly plants to shut, driving down inventories and pushing up prices for both new and used vehicles.

"We cannot assume that we will emerge from the second quarter unscathed," Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said.

Zipse said, however, that he did not expect the shortage to have a major impact on production and the company would respond by prioritising production of cars with higher profit margins.

BMW said sales of its electrified vehicles more than doubled in the first quarter, when it also benefited from higher prices and strong demand in China, where sales almost doubled in the first quarter from last year.

The carmaker said it expected to have 2 million fully-electric cars on the road by 2025.

BMW has so far largely steered clear of the semiconductor chip shortage battering rivals such as Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen.

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess said on Thursday that it was in "crisis mode" over the chip shortage and it would hit profits in the second quarter, while Ford said last week that the lack of chips could halve its second-quarter vehicle production.

BMW is known for its strong relations with suppliers and has been working with them to avoid disruptions. Aside from temporary shutdowns of MINI production in the United Kingdom and at a plant in Germany, the carmaker has not been affected.

GREEN CARS

Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter also said during a conference call that BMW expected raw material prices to rise, especially for rhodium and palladium and steel.

BMW had already reported a 370 percent jump in pre-tax profit as it bounced back more strongly than expected from a pandemic-ravaged first quarter last year.

Rebounding demand from consumers in China in the second half of last year helped BMW and its German rivals Volkswagen and Daimler post solid profits for 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

BMW reported solid first-quarter growth in other regions too, including a 17.4 percent jump in sales in North America, driven by strong demand from US drivers.

The German carmaker said its first-quarter results also received a boost from the sale of previously leased vehicles, in particular in the US market.

BMW said it expected the pre-tax margin for its core autos business to come in at the upper end of its previous forecast of between 6 percent and 8 percent.

As part of its drive to use more environmentally sustainable raw materials, BMW said it would source half of the aluminium used at its foundry in Bavaria from Emirates Global Aluminium, which makes the metal using solar power.

"Our ambition is clear: The greenest electric car will be a BMW," CEO Zipse told a conference call.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BMW, Oliver Zipse, Volkswagen
Amazon Prime Day Sale Paused in India Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases

Related Stories

BMW Confirms Its 2021 Targets Despite Worsening Chip Shortages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists Monetise Content
  3. WhatsApp Scraps May 15 Deadline for Accepting Its New Privacy Policy Terms
  4. Dogecoin in Spotlight as Elon Musk Makes SNL Appearance
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on India Site, Expected to Launch Soon
  8. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Out: Watch It Here
  9. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Launch Date Tipped; May Come With S Pen Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Chip Shortage: Auto Sector Urges US Congress to Help Fund Semiconductor Production
  2. BMW Confirms Its 2021 Targets Despite Worsening Chip Shortages
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Paused in India Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases
  4. Chinese Rocket Debris Set to Plunge Back Into Earth by Early Sunday: US Research Centre
  5. Dogecoin in Spotlight as Cryptocurrency Backer Elon Musk Makes SNL Appearance
  6. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Captures Audio, Video of Ingenuity Helicopter Flight: Watch It Here
  7. WhatsApp May 15 Deadline for Accepting New Privacy Policy Terms Scrapped
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Honor Tab X7 With MediaTek SoC, Honor MagicBook X Series With Intel 10th Gen Processors Launched
  10. Realme V25 Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 768G SoC, TENAA Listing Suggests Could Be Rebranded Oppo K9 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com