Technology News
loading

Bentley Says First Luxury Electric Car Due 2025, Announces Plans on Becoming Carbon-Zero Company

Bentley’s first EV will be developed and built at its factory in Crewe, England.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 January 2022 11:41 IST
Bentley Says First Luxury Electric Car Due 2025, Announces Plans on Becoming Carbon-Zero Company

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bentley was investing £2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 25,125 crore) in sustainability over the next ten years

Highlights
  • Bentley employs about 4,000 staff at its Crewe facility
  • Bentley is owned by Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen is pumping crores into the shift to EV

German-owned luxury car brand Bentley said Wednesday that its first all-electric vehicle will be ready by 2025, as it unveiled major investment on becoming a fully carbon zero company.

Its first battery-powered electric vehicle will be developed and built at its factory in Crewe, northwest England, Bentley said in a statement.

The carmaker, owned by Volkswagen, added it was investing £2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 25,125 crore) "in sustainability over the next ten years".

"It's an ambitious and credible roadmap to carbon neutrality of our total business," Bentley chief executive and chairman Adrian Hallmark added in the statement.

Parent group Volkswagen - whose 12 brands include also Audi, Porsche, and Skoda - is pumping EUR 35 billion (roughly Rs. 2,92,400 crore) into the shift to electric vehicles and aims to become the world's largest electric carmaker by 2025.

Bentley employs about 4,000 staff at its Crewe facility.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bentley, EV, Electric car, Electric vehicle
TCL 30 V 5G Price Announced, Available With Verizon's C-Band 5G Network Support in US: Details Here

Related Stories

Bentley Says First Luxury Electric Car Due 2025, Announces Plans on Becoming Carbon-Zero Company
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
  8. Google to Invest $1 Billion in Partnership With Airtel: Details Here
  9. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV With Linux OS, 20W Speakers Debuts in India
  10. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 4, It Takes Two, More
  2. Bitcoin Holds Up Well to Hover Around $37,000 as Ether, Metaverse Tokens See Uptick in Value
  3. iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control
  4. First-Time Owners of Electric Vehicles Reluctant to Switch Back: Survey
  5. Pegasus: Rights Group Says Lebanese Staffer Targeted With NSO Spyware
  6. Google Pixel 6a Mention Pops Up in a Colouring Book Sent to Pixel Superfans
  7. Binance, World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Hopes Russia Will Help Regional Growth
  8. Bentley Says First Luxury Electric Car Due 2025, Announces Plans on Becoming Carbon-Zero Company
  9. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV With Linux OS, 20W Speakers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TCL 30 V 5G Price Announced, Available With Verizon's C-Band 5G Network Support in US: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.