Technology News
loading

Bajaj to Set Up Rs. 300-Crore EV Manufacturing Facility in Pune, to Roll Out Vehicles by June 2022

Bajaj’s new facility will have the capacity to produce 500,000 electric vehicles in a year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 December 2021 17:03 IST
Bajaj to Set Up Rs. 300-Crore EV Manufacturing Facility in Pune, to Roll Out Vehicles by June 2022

Photo Credit: Bajaj

The Pune unit will have a production capacity of producing 500,000 EVs per year.

Highlights
  • Bajaj's new will begin to deliver new EVs by June 2022
  • New plant will employ nearly 800 people
  • Bajaj Auto is investing Rs. 300 crore for the new plant

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it will set up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Akurdi in Pune with an investment of Rs. 300 crore. The facility, for which the work has already commenced, will have the capacity to produce 5,00,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) per annum and cater to both domestic and exports markets, the company said in a release.

The first vehicle from the new unit, spread over half a million square feet space, is expected to be rolled out by June 2022. The unit will employ around 800 personnel. Akurdi is the site of the original Chetak scooter factory.

"In 2001, Bajaj 2.0 took off on the roaring Pulsar, in 2021, Bajaj 3.0 arrived on the charming Chetak. Going forward, for the Bajaj portfolio, except for implementing one state-of-the-art ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) platform that is currently under development, all our R&D drive train resources are now laser focused on creating EV solutions for the future. This alignment reflects our belief that light electric vehicles for sustainable urban mobility is an idea whose time may finally have come," Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, said.

He also said the investment at the Akurdi facility will complete the virtuous cycle of hi-tech R&D competencies, high-efficiency engineering capabilities, world class supply chain synergies, and global distribution network which should leapfrog the company into a market leading position in EVs in India and overseas.

The investments made by Bajaj Auto will be supplemented by a number of vendors, who will invest a further Rs. 250 crore (USD 33 million), the company said.

The new unit will have cutting-edge robotic and automated manufacturing systems for everything, including logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly and quality assurance. These systems have been designed for flexible product mix while keeping in mind the best worker ergonomics and maximum process efficiency, the company added.

The unit at Akurdi is co-located with Bajaj Auto's state-of-the-art R&D centre to foster greater collaboration, leading to faster time-to-market and should transform the facility into a hub for design, development and manufacturing of a complete range of electric vehicles, according to the statement.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bajaj Auto, Electric Vehicle, Bajaj Chetak, Bajaj
Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
Bajaj to Set Up Rs. 300-Crore EV Manufacturing Facility in Pune, to Roll Out Vehicles by June 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  3. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  4. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Realme XT Allegedly Explodes, Company Asks User to Visit Service Centre
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Come With At Least 12GB RAM, 80W Fast Charging
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Bajaj to Set Up Rs. 300-Crore EV Manufacturing Facility in Pune, to Roll Out Vehicles by June 2022
  2. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. LG's Next-Generation OLED EX Technology Delivers Improved Brightness, Allows for Smaller Bezels in TVs
  4. iQoo 9 Pro Teased to Sport 2K Display With LTPO 2.0 Technology, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  5. Vivo Y21T Renders Appear Online; Suggest Bezel-Less Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Apple, Google Asked by South Korea to Remove Crypto-Based Play-to-Earn Games From App Stores
  7. Cryptocurrency in 2021: Bitcoin Nears $70,000, Memecoins Roar, China Cracks Down
  8. Oppo Enco M32 Earphones India Launch Set for January 5, Specifications Revealed
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Suggested by Geekbench, China’s 3C Ahead of January Launch
  10. Coinone Crypto Exchange Ramps Up Security Around Token Withdrawals in Compliance With South Korean Law
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com