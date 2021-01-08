Technology News
loading

Baidu Said to Plan Smart Electric Vehicle Company, to Make Cars at Geely Plant

Baidu, the leading search engine company in China, may take a majority stake and absolute voting power in the new company.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 January 2021 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Baidu Said to Plan Smart Electric Vehicle Company, to Make Cars at Geely Plant

Baidu is developing autonomous driving technology and Internet connectivity infrastructure

Highlights
  • Venture will revamp some of Geely's existing car manufacturing facilities
  • Baidu's rival Alibaba has formed an EV joint venture with SAIC Motor
  • Apple is pushing to design an electric vehicle and batteries

China's Baidu plans to form a company to make smart electric vehicles (EV), two sources familiar with the matter said, with manufacturing to be carried out at plants owned by automaker Geely.

Baidu, the leading search engine company in China, will take a majority stake and absolute voting power in the new company.

The venture will revamp some of Geely's existing car manufacturing facilities to make the vehicles, with in-car software input from Baidu and engineering know-how from Geely, sources told Reuters.

The companies are in talks to use Geely's EV-focused platform, Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), for future product development, one of the sources, who declined to be identified as the plan was private, said.

Baidu, which is developing autonomous driving technology and Internet connectivity infrastructure, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Geely declined to comment.

Baidu's Nasdaq-listed shares jumped more than 4 percent after Reuters reported the plan.

Reuters had already reported last month that Baidu was contemplating making its own EVs and had held talks with Geely, Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and China FAW Group's Hongqi on a possible venture.

Baidu's rival Alibaba has formed an EV joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor while China's Didi Chuxing is making EVs designed for ride hailing services with BYD. Cheered by Tesla's success in commercialisation of EVs, internet giants including Tencent, Amazon, and Alphabet, have also developed auto-related technology or invested in smart-car startups. People familiar with the matter said last month Apple is pushing to design an electric vehicle and batteries, aiming at a possible 2024 launch.

Hangzhou-based Geely, China's highest-profile automaker due to group investments in Volvo Cars, Daimler AG and Malaysia's Proton, is expanding EV production. Shares of its main listed company, Geely Automobile, which aims to sell 1.53 million vehicles this year, jumped over 10 percent on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Baidu, electric vehicles, electic cars, Geely
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Becomes World’s Richest Person, Tweets ‘Back to Work’
OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App

Related Stories

Baidu Said to Plan Smart Electric Vehicle Company, to Make Cars at Geely Plant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  4. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change
  8. Mi 10i Review
  9. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  10. OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Hotfix Update Rolling Out for Video Playback Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods Max Cheaper Model With Plastic Body Tipped to Be in the Works
  2. Mercedes Supersized ‘Hyperscreen’ Display Aims to Outdo Tesla's Hallmark Touchscreen Ola Kallenius
  3. Honor Teases Laptops, Smartwatches, Toothbrushes, TVs, Could Launch This Month With Honor V40
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover Worth Rs. 3,849
  5. Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie Taps Loki’s Michael Waldron as Writer: Reports
  6. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  7. Baidu Said to Plan Smart Electric Vehicle Company, to Make Cars at Geely Plant
  8. Asus ROG Phone Will Not Be Updated to Android 10, ZenTalk Community Forum Moderator Confirms
  9. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Becomes World’s Richest Person, Tweets ‘Back to Work’
  10. LG Unveils World’s First Eyesafe-Certified TV Display, Will be Showcased at CES 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com