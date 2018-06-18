Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Autonomous Waymo Vehicle Involved in 5-Car Crash in Arizona

 
, 18 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Autonomous Waymo Vehicle Involved in 5-Car Crash in Arizona

Police in a Phoenix suburb say a self-driving Waymo vehicle was among five cars involved in a collision, but no serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the Waymo vehicle told Mesa police that the car was not in autonomous mode at the time of Saturday night's crash.

Witnesses say another car failed to stop for a red light and crashed into the Waymo vehicle as it was turning left.

The car then struck three other vehicles.

Waymo, whose parent company is Google, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Sunday.

Self-driving vehicles have come under fire since an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel fatally struck a woman in nearby Tempe.

A Waymo vehicle was struck by a red-light runner last month in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Transportation, Waymo
Facebook to Bar Weapon Accessories Ads for Under 18 Users
New Facebook AI System Could 'Open' Closed Eyes in Photo
Touch Screen Laptops
Autonomous Waymo Vehicle Involved in 5-Car Crash in Arizona
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  2. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  3. Asus ZenFone Ares With 8GB RAM, QHD Display Launched
  4. Oppo Realme 1 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. Xiaomi Announces Mi Rollerball Pen, Travel Pillow, and More for India
  6. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  9. There May Be a Better Answer Than Electric Cars
  10. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.