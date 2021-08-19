Technology News
Aurora Releases Industry-First Tool to Gauge Safety of Self-Driving Systems

Aurora aims to put its self-driving system in commercial service in heavy-duty trucks in late 2023.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 August 2021 12:36 IST
Aurora, the Silicon Valley self-driving startup founded by former Tesla, Uber, and Google executives, has released what it says is the industry's first tool for evaluating whether and when autonomous trucks and cars are safe to deploy on public roads without a human behind the wheel.

“We think this is the only way you can get to a safe, commercialisable product,” said co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson of Aurora's new Safety Case Framework.

Aurora, working with partners PACCAR and Volvo Group, aims to put its self-driving system in commercial service in heavy-duty trucks in late 2023.

The release of the safety tool, which provides a methodology and metrics for gauging progress from development to deployment, comes days after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation of Tesla's Autopilot driving assistance feature following a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

Urmson said the latest NHTSA investigation of Tesla “had no bearing” on Aurora's decision to release its framework, which he described as a "structured approach" to testing and validating the safety of self-driving systems. It includes four levels of claims connected with the safe development, testing, and evaluation of Aurora's self-driving systems, which require supporting evidence.

Urmson has had an ongoing dialogue with the US safety agency dating back to when he ran Google's self-driving car programme, which since has been renamed Waymo.

Aurora also has had related discussions with such professional organisations as the Society of Automotive Engineers and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to “look at different standards and approaches to safety.”

The five-year-old Bay Area company is slated to go public later this year, at a pro-forma market capitalization of $13 billion (roughly Rs. 96,670 crores), after raising more than $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,360 crores).

Aurora's early investors included Amazon, Hyundai, BMW, Shell, and SoftBank. Fund managers Fidelity, Baillie Gifford, and T. Rowe Price are backing Aurora's SPAC-backed reverse merger, which is slated to close in the fourth quarter.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

