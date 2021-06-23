Technology News
loading

Audi to Stop Making Petrol, Diesel Cars by 2033; to Only Launch All-Electric Models Starting 2026

Audi will be launching more new electric models than diesel or petrol models this year.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 23 June 2021 12:23 IST
Audi to Stop Making Petrol, Diesel Cars by 2033; to Only Launch All-Electric Models Starting 2026

Audi's announcement comes as carmakers around the globe are vowing to go all-electric over coming years

Highlights
  • Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models
  • By 2025, Audi aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup
  • Volkswagen announced an e-offensive earlier this year

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars.

"Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement.

Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines until 2033.

However, strong demand in China could see Audi's local partners there continue to manufacture combustion engine cars beyond 2033, he added.

Carmakers everywhere are pouring huge sums into the shift towards battery-powered vehicles as they tout green credentials in a world growing more concerned about climate change.

In Europe, the transition has been sped up in part because of tougher EU pollution regulations and the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal uncovered at Audi parent Volkswagen in 2015.

Duesmann said Audi is this year already launching more new electric models than diesel or petrol models.

By 2025, the four-ring brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup.

Duesmann also said Audi would keep working to improve its internal combustion engines until the end to ensure greater efficiency.

"Audi's last internal combustion engine will be the best we've ever built," he said.

Audi parent company Volkswagen announced an e-offensive earlier this year, saying it would spend EUR 46 billion (roughly Rs. 4,08,120 crores) over the next five years to dominate the global electric car market.

The 12-brand group has vowed to set up six battery factories in Europe by the end of the decade as part of the push, hoping to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers of the key component in electric cars.

Electric car pioneer Tesla meanwhile is building a "gigafactory" near Berlin that aims to produce around 500,000 vehicles a year initially.

Audi's announcement comes as carmakers around the globe are vowing to go all-electric over the coming years.

BAIC, one of China's largest state-owned automakers, has said it will phase out sales of petrol vehicles by 2025, as has Britain's Jaguar.

Sweden's Volvo plans to sell only electric models from 2030, followed by US giant General Motors from 2035.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to phase out internal combustion engines by 2039, with German rival Volkswagen targeting the year 2040.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Audi, electric cars, electric vehicle, EV, Volkswagen
Cyberpunk 2077 Back Under Microsoft’s Standard Digital Game Refund Policy From July 6

Related Stories

Audi to Stop Making Petrol, Diesel Cars by 2033; to Only Launch All-Electric Models Starting 2026
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com