NDTV Gadgets360.com

ARM Cortex-A65AE SoC Unveiled, Aimed at Self-Driving Car Sensors

, 19 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ARM Cortex-A65AE SoC Unveiled, Aimed at Self-Driving Car Sensors

Photo Credit: Facebook/ ARM

Highlights

  • ARM Holdings pushed deeper into the automotive world
  • The chip is aimed at handling the streams of self-driving car sensor data
  • Cortex-A65AE is expected to hit markets in 2020

ARM Holdings, the chip technology firm owned by SoftBank Group Corp, on Tuesday pushed deeper into the automotive world with chip aimed at handling the streams of sensor data expected to help self-driving cars eventually navigate the roads, pushing further into turf being contested by Intel Corp and others.

ARM's newest chip design is called the Cortex-A65AE, expected to hit markets in 2020, and is designed around the idea of being able to handle the stream of data from a self-driving car's sensors in near real-time, but with new safety features intended to make the chips better suited to cars, where glitches that are minor annoyances in consumer electronics could lead to crashes.

ARM is best known a supplier of chip technology to mobile phones. It provides some of the underlying designs and technology for essentially all mobile phone processor chips, including both Apple's iPhones and Android devices powered Qualcomm's chips.

In September, ARM introduced its first automotive-oriented chip, the Cortex-A76AE. That chip was the first from ARM with a new safety feature called "Split Lock."

The idea is that when car designers want the chip to work its fastest, they can split up the processing "cores" on the chip and process data in multiple cores at once. But when designers want to maximise safety, they can "lock" cores together to perform the same operations simultaneously and double check the chip's work, minimising the chance of computing errors.

The chip released Tuesday has the new safety features, as well as features designed to help it process and pass along data from sensors quickly. It also has pathway for speedy connection to graphics processors such as those supplied by Nvidia Corp, which are being adopted by car makers and which ARM's chips would serve as a complement to.

But ARM's chips would compete directly against those supplied by Intel's Mobileye self-driving car unit. One of ARM's core competitive advantages is that, after years of developing chips for mobile phones with tiny batteries, its chips focus on consuming less power.

"Some of the autonomous systems you see, they've force-fitted data center equipment into the trunk of a car," Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of ARM's automotive business, said in an interview. "Industry believes that, from a power perspective, that needs to come down 10 times from where we are. They see ARM as being a centerpiece of that."

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ARM Holdings, ARM Cortex-A65AE
Microsoft's Next-Gen Xbox Consoles Are Codenamed Anaconda and Lockhart: Report
Best Xbox One Games of 2018
Pricee
ARM Cortex-A65AE SoC Unveiled, Aimed at Self-Driving Car Sensors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Unveiled
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play Teasers Show Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 Said to Sport a Massive 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Instagram Adds New Stickers to Make Its Stories More Interactive
  5. NASA Hack Compromises Data of Current, Former Employees
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  7. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  8. Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Unveiled
  9. Facebook Let Some Companies Access Your Private Messages: Report
  10. Google Redesigns Its 'My Business' App, Brings New Features for SMBs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.