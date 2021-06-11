Technology News
loading

Archer's Maker Flying Taxi Sees Splashy Debut in Heated Market

Archer's Maker aircraft does not yet fly commercially.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 June 2021 12:22 IST
Archer's Maker Flying Taxi Sees Splashy Debut in Heated Market

Flying taxi company Archer Aviation prepare for the debut of their all-electric aircraft from a facility

Highlights
  • Archer expects Maker's commercial launch in 2024 in Los Angeles and Miami
  • The taxis can fly at 150 miles per hour for distances up to 60 miles
  • Archer is currently embroiled in a legal battle with competitor Wisk Aero

Archer Aviation unveiled its first electric flying taxi "Maker" in a Tesla-style debut on Thursday as an increasing number of investors and aviation companies pile into the hot but yet-to-be-approved urban air mobility space.

Interest in zero-emission aircraft that take off and land like helicopters but fly like planes is growing as aerospace companies look for new markets and face pressure to help decarbonise their industry though the battery-operated vehicles.

Maker's debut, staged at a hangar using XR technology to simulate a ride, followed news on Thursday of two separate deals involving electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft companies based in Britain and Brazil.

Archer's aircraft does not yet fly commercially but it mounted an extravagant show under a new chief creative officer who has decades of experience in experiential design and television production, Kenny Taht, to attract attention.

Archer expects Maker's commercial launch in 2024 in Los Angeles and Miami and is in the process of certifying the piloted four-passenger aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration, co-founder and co-CEO Brett Adcock told Reuters.

"Our real goal is to make a mass market transportation solution in and around cities," Adcock said.

The taxis can fly at 150 miles per hour (240kmph) for distances up to 60 miles (100km) at an entry level price between $3 (roughly Rs. 220) and $4 (roughly Rs. 290) per passenger mile.

In New York City for example, the 17-mile trip from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Manhattan would cost $50 (roughly Rs. 3,650) to $70 (roughly Rs. 5,100) and take around five to seven minutes versus 60 to 90 minutes in a car.

While experts estimate the eVTOL market to be worth billions over the next decade, it is not expected to immediately make money and the timing of regulatory approval remains uncertain.

Asked about the approval process, the FAA said: "The FAA can certify new technologies such as eVTOLs through its existing regulations. We may issue special conditions or additional requirements, depending on the type of project."

As the market heats up, so has competition.

Archer is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Boeing-backed competitor Wisk Aero, which has accused it of stealing trade secrets and infringing on its patents.

Archer last week asked a California court to dismiss the lawsuit and courtersued Wisk for "false statements" regarding a separate criminal probe.

Archer plans to go public through a $3.8 billion (roughly Rs. 27,740 crores) merger with blank-check company Atlas Crest and has an investment and $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,300) order from United Airlines.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Archer, flying taxi, Maker, Tesla
Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report
Aquaman 2 Is Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Director James Wan Reveals

Related Stories

Archer's Maker Flying Taxi Sees Splashy Debut in Heated Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  3. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  9. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops in India
  10. This Picture of Galaxies Merging Will Leave You Marveling at Beauty of Cosmos
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Said to Debate SiFive Buyout to Bolster Chip Technology Against Arm
  2. UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle
  3. Aquaman 2 Is Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Director James Wan Reveals
  4. Archer's Maker Flying Taxi Sees Splashy Debut in Heated Market
  5. iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It
  6. Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report
  7. Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Unveiled With January 2022 Release Date
  8. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Data Leak Claim Refuted by the Government, Investigation Initiated
  9. Twitter Suspension in Nigeria: US Condemns Move, Calls for Decision Reversal
  10. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com