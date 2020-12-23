Technology News
loading

Apple CEO Tim Cook Refused Meeting to Discuss Tesla Acquisition for One-Tenth of Current Value, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk says it was “during the darkest days of the Model 3 programme”.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 December 2020 10:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple CEO Tim Cook Refused Meeting to Discuss Tesla Acquisition for One-Tenth of Current Value, Says Elon Musk

During 2017 and 2018, Musk informed investors Tesla was mired in "production hell"

Highlights
  • Apple's automotive efforts are known as Project Titan
  • "He refused to take the meeting," said Musk, CEO of Tesla
  • Tesla overcame problems and has since racked up quarterly profits

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he reached out to Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program" to discuss the possibility of the iPhone maker acquiring Tesla Inc for a tenth of its current value.

"He refused to take the meeting," said Musk, CEO of electric-car maker Tesla, replying to a Twitter chain which cited a Reuters story on Apple looking to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 with a new battery technology.

During 2017 and 2018, Tesla struggled to ramp up high volume production of the Model 3 sedan, with Musk at the time informing investors the company was mired in "production hell" because of problems with automated production systems at its battery factory in Reno, Nevada.

However, Tesla overcame the problems and has since racked up a string of quarterly profits. The electric automaker became one of the most valuable companies to join the S&P 500 when it became part of the widely followed stock index on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, however, ended 6.5 percent lower in its S&P 500 debut, amid news of potential competition from Apple.

Apple's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch.

Central to the company's strategy for auto production is a new battery design that could "radically" reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range.

In the same Twitter chain, Musk said "monocell", which Apple plans to use in its design, "is electrochemically impossible as max voltage is ~100X too low" unless they are bonded together.

Apple declined to comment while Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Apple, Tim Cook, self driving cars, Model 3
Realme Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Refused Meeting to Discuss Tesla Acquisition for One-Tenth of Current Value, Says Elon Musk
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  2. 23 Motorola Phones to Get Android 11: Here's the Full List
  3. Realme Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition India Launch Today
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Models Pricing, Storage Options Leak Online
  5. Hisense Tornado 4K 55-Inch TV Price in India Revealed Ahead of Sale
  6. Huawei Smart Screen S, S Pro 4K TVs With Full-HD Camera Launched
  7. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  8. The Best End of Year PlayStation Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  9. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  10. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 8 Specifications Leak on China Telecom Site Ahead of Launch Today
  2. App-Based Platform Workers’ Federation Writes to Labour Ministry, Demands Universal Social Security
  3. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With Circular Dial, SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  4. His Dark Materials Season 3: BBC-HBO Renew YA Fantasy Series for Final Season
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update in India: Report
  6. Lawmakers Urge US to Further Tighten Restrictions on Chinese Chipmaker SMIC
  7. Steam Winter Sale: The Best Deals on PC Games
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Pricing, Storage Options Leak Online
  9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Teaser Video Allegedly Leaked, Availability Details Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Game Sales Top 13 Million After Refunds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com