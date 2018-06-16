Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Poaches Senior Self-Driving Engineer From Waymo

 
, 16 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Poaches Senior Self-Driving Engineer From Waymo

Apple has hired a senior self-driving car engineer from Alphabet's Waymo unit, Apple said on Friday, a sign that the iPhone maker maintains autonomous vehicle ambitions.

Apple hired Jaime Waydo, previously a systems engineer at Waymo, Apple said, confirming a report by tech news website The Information.

"We wish Jaime well in her next endeavour," Waymo said in a statement.

Before joining Waymo, Waydo was a longtime engineer at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Waymo, she oversaw systems engineering - the process of ensuring hardware and software work well together - and helped make key decisions about when to remove human safety drivers from the company's test fleet in Arizona, The Information reported.

Apple has been tight-lipped about its efforts in the development of self-driving cars, although Chief Executive Tim Cook has called it "the mother of all AI projects."

The company has not made public any products related to self-driving cars but has made a number of moves indicating that it has an interest in the technology.

It has obtained permits to test self-driving cars in California and published research about how self-driving cars could better detect pedestrians and cyclists.

In April, Apple said that it had hired John Giannandrea, who previously served as Google's top artificial intelligence executive.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Waymo
PS5 and Next Xbox to Get Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red
Touch Screen Laptops
Apple Poaches Senior Self-Driving Engineer From Waymo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  2. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  3. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB Review
  4. OnePlus 6 Gets OxygenOS 5.1.7 Update, India to Get OxygenOS 5.1.8 Instead
  5. Micromax Canvas 2 Plus With 18:9 Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  7. Xiaomi Starts Recruiting MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta Testers
  8. BSNL Now Offers 2GB Daily Data Limit on Combo Prepaid Packs to Rival Jio
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 1 vs Honor 7C vs Samsung Galaxy J4
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.