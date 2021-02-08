Technology News
loading

Hyundai, Kia Say They're Not in Talks With Apple on Autonomous Cars

Hyundai had said in January that it is in “early” talks with Apple on self-driving vehicles.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 February 2021 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hyundai, Kia Say They're Not in Talks With Apple on Autonomous Cars

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple has never acknowledged talks with the automaker about building vehicles

Highlights
  • In early January, shares in both automakers surged
  • Hyundai was "getting requests for cooperation on joint development
  • Reuters had reported Apple was moving forward with autonomous car tech

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Monday it is not now in talks with Apple on autonomous electric vehicles, sending the automaker's shares skidding a month after it said it was in early-stage talks on cars with the tech giant.

Shares in Hyundai and its affiliate Kia slumped 6.6 percent and 14 percent respectively as of 0204 GMT while the broader market KOSPI benchmark dropped 1 percent.

In separate regulatory filings, Hyundai and Kia both said, "We are not having talks with Apple on developing autonomous vehicles."

In early January, shares in both automakers surged - after Hyundai said, "Apple and Hyundai are in discussion, but as it is at early stage, nothing has been decided." So far this year, Hyundai shares have surged more than 20 percent, while Kia has rocketed 40 percent on reports they may build an Apple car.

The comment came in response to a local media report that Apple and Hyundai were in discussions to develop self-driving electric vehicles by 2027 and develop batteries at US factories operated by either Hyundai or Kia.

But the automaker backtracked the same day, releasing subsequent statements that removed all mentions of Apple but said Hyundai was "getting requests for cooperation on joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies", without identifying any of them.

Apple has never acknowledged talks with the automaker about building vehicles, and wasn't immediately available for comment outside business hours in the United States.

Reuters reported in December that Apple was moving forward with autonomous car technology and aimed to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hyundai, Apple, Kia
Myanmar Coup: Internet Access Said to Be Partially Restored in Country Following Blackout
Nokia 5.4 India Launch Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Hyundai, Kia Say They're Not in Talks With Apple on Autonomous Cars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Move WhatsApp Chats to Telegram With These Simple Steps
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  3. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300?
  4. Realme X7 5G Review
  5. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 200?
  7. OnePlus 8 Series Phones Get January 2021 Android Security Patch in India
  8. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  9. FAU-G Ratings Drop Was Unexpected, Says Vishal Gondal
  10. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
#Latest Stories
  1. Fast & Furious 9 Super Bowl Trailer Promises Return of the ‘Family’ — Eventually
  2. Nokia 5.4 India Launch Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Twitter's India Snub Sparks Debate on Compliance and Free Speech, Public Policy Director Mahima Kaul Quits
  4. Google Moves Away From Diet of 'Cookies' to Track Users for Targeted Advertisements
  5. Hyundai, Kia Say They're Not in Talks With Apple on Autonomous Cars
  6. Myanmar Coup: Internet Access Said to Be Partially Restored in Country Following Blackout
  7. Alexa Turns 3 in India, Country Head Puneesh Kumar Talks About Indian Languages, Privacy, and More
  8. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 200
  9. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile via Mobile App or Desktop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com