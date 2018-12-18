NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Hires Tesla's Former Senior Designer, Andrew Kim

, 18 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Hires Tesla's Former Senior Designer, Andrew Kim

Highlights

  • Kim worked extensively on Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y
  • Apple has hired several former Tesla employees over the course of 2018
  • Doug Field, Tesla's chief vehicle engineer, returned to Apple in August

Renewing speculation of Apple's self-driving car, the Cupertino-based tech giant has hired former Tesla senior designer Andrew Kim.

Kim worked extensively on Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y along with the Roadster V2 and the Semi.

"His LinkedIn profile says that he joined the company in December of this year, while his Instagram confirms that his first day working at Apple Park was last Tuesday," according to a report in The Verge on Monday.

Kim's hiring comes after Doug Field, Tesla's chief vehicle engineer, returned to Apple in August.

He also worked on the design of Microsoft Windows 10 UI and products like HoloLens and the Xbox One S.

In an interview published last year, he said that his focus at Tesla was on designing the cabin space inside the Model 3, a challenge that had to balance the needs of a car that could be driven by both a human and, eventually, a computer.

CNBC earlier reported that Apple has hired several former Tesla employees over the course of 2018.

The Cupertino-based company has largely remained silent on its plans about the Apple Car.

Many industry watchers have called the Apple Car the worst-kept secret of the Silicon Valley.

Apple is currently testing a number of autonomous Lexus SUVs in California.

The company has also partnered with Volkswagen to help create a fleet of self-driving employee shuttles for its Cupertino campus.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Apple, Andrew Kim
Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
Huawei, ZTE Products Called Security Threat by Czech Cyber Watchdog
Pricee
Apple Hires Tesla's Former Senior Designer, Andrew Kim
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  2. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  4. Micromax to Launch Its First Display Notch Phone Today, Watch Live Stream
  5. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
  6. Nubia Red Magic Gaming Phone to Launch in India on December 20
  7. LG Is Said to Plan Selling TVs That Roll Up Like Posters in 2019
  8. The Best Mobile Games of 2018
  9. Redmi 7 Pro Detailed Specifications Seen on TENAA, Up to 6GB RAM Tipped
  10. Israeli Spacecraft Gets Special Passenger Before Moon Journey
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.