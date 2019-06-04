Technology News

Apple CarPlay Gets Design Overhaul, Hey Siri Support, and More With iOS 13

The updated interface shows more content on the screen with a modern design.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple CarPlay Gets Design Overhaul, Hey Siri Support, and More With iOS 13

Apple WWDC 2019: Siri support has been extended to third-party apps as well

Highlights
  • Opening an app on a connected phone won’t change CarPlay interface
  • A Light Mode has also made its way to CarPlay with iOS 13's debut
  • Dynamic display scaling has been extended to automakers

The beastly new Mac Pro, iOS 13, macOS Catalina, and iPadOS hogged the limelight at WWDC 2019, but one Apple offering that received comparatively lesser attention despite getting a major upgrade was Apple CarPlay. At Apple's annual developer conference, Apple announced a major design and functional overhaul for CarPlay, introducing a better interface, multi-tasking capabilities, and a smarter integration with Siri. Moreover, CarPlay's updated avatar also shows more information and can also connect with a wide array of HomeKit-supported hardware by using location-based data.

The most notable change is the updated CarPlay interface, which can now host more content and show multiple apps in a single view. For example, the updated dashboard can now simultaneously show the navigation screen and the media playback interface side-by-side. Moreover, opening an app on a connected phone will no longer change the app currently running on the CarPlay dashboard.

Additionally, it can also show more information such as album art, music recommendation, etc. The new version of CarPlay, which comes with iOS 13, can also pull important data such as upcoming events from the calendar with just a single voice command. What is even more interesting is that it will happen without prompting users to unlock their phone.

Talking about voice commands, Siri for CarPlay has gained support for third-party apps. Also, Apple's virtual assistant no longer occupies the full screen on being summoned. Instead, the ongoing app is retained on the screen while Siri accepts commands in the background after being prompted by the ‘Hey Siri' cue, which is received by a car's built-in microphone.

Moreover, CarPlay also gains some location-based automation features. For example, it can prompt the garage to open automatically as soon the location of a vehicle is detected near home. The CarPlay music and calendar apps have received a design overhaul as well. A light mode, which is claimed to be easier on the eyes, also makes its way to CarPlay's upgraded version.

CarPlay is also getting support for a ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving' mode that will block notifications while driving to keep distractions at bay. Moreover, the updated CarPlay will also let automakers develop compatible systems that can dynamically adjust the display size and show edge-to-edge content on non-rectangular screens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 13, CarPlay, Siri, WWDC 2019, WWDC
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Jio Cricket Season Special Data Pack Debuts to Offer 102GB Data for 51 Days at Rs. 251, Jio Subscribers Get Free Access to Matches
Apple ARKit 3, RealityKit, RealityKit Composer Announced; HomeKit Coming to Security Cameras, Routers
Honor Smartphones
Apple CarPlay Gets Design Overhaul, Hey Siri Support, and More With iOS 13
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Review
  2. Google Maps Gets Live Train Status and More Features in India
  3. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. 13 Biggest New Features Coming to Your iPhone This Year
  6. iOS 13 Will Finally Get Rid of the Volume Indicator Everyone Hates
  7. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  10. Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.