Technology News
loading

Apple Car: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess 'Not Afraid' of iPhone Maker’s Electric Vehicle

"The car industry is not a typical tech-sector that you could take over at a single stroke," Diess said in an interview.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 February 2021 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Car: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess 'Not Afraid' of iPhone Maker’s Electric Vehicle

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Diess said its intentions were logical because company had expertise in batteries, software, and design

Highlights
  • Apple may have progressed to build a vehicle for mass markets by 2024
  • "Apple will not manage that overnight," Diess added
  • Volkswagen plans to develop software needed for autonomous cars in-house

Germany's Volkswagen is not concerned by any Apple plans for a passenger vehicle that could include the iPhone maker's battery technology, its chief executive Herbert Diess said.

Reuters reported in December that Apple may have progressed enough to build a vehicle for mass markets by 2024, helped by cost cuts in battery technology.

"The car industry is not a typical tech-sector that you could take over at a single stroke," Diess was quoted as saying an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"Apple will not manage that overnight," he added.

While Apple's plans are not public, Diess said its intentions as such were "logical" because the company had expertise in batteries, software, and design, and that it had deep pockets to build on these competencies.

"Still, we are not afraid," he said.

Volkswagen plans to develop software needed for autonomous cars in-house to ensure it can compete against tech firms in the field of electric car data.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volkswagen, Apple
Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes

Related Stories

Apple Car: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess 'Not Afraid' of iPhone Maker’s Electric Vehicle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  9. NASA Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Price, Specifications Leaked in Detail, Renders Surface as Well
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10
  3. WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
  4. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA Perseverance Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  8. SolarWinds Hack Was 'Largest and Most Sophisticated Attack' Ever, Microsoft President Brad Smith Says
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes
  10. Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com