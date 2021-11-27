Technology News
loading

Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen

Apple was aiming to launch an electric car with advanced battery technology by 2024.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 November 2021 10:49 IST
Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen

Photo Credit: Reuters

This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive has left for an automaker

Highlights
  • Apple had hired Soonho Ahn in 2018
  • Ahn became CTO at the battery division of Volkswagen Group Components
  • Apple has not yet officially commented on its EV plans

Apple's global battery development chief, Soonho Ahn, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries, according to his LinkedIn profile. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive has left for an automaker. Apple lost its head of car project, Doug Field, to Ford Motor in September.

Ahn this month became chief technology officer at the battery division of Volkswagen Group Components, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2018, Apple had hired Ahn, a former executive at Samsung SDI's next-generation batteries division. Apple uses batteries not only in its mobile phones and laptops, but electric vehicles which are under development.

Industry sources told Reuters last year that Apple was aiming to launch an electric car with advanced battery technology by 2024.

Apple declined to comment while Ahn and Volkswagen did not have immediate comments.

When asked about whether Apple plans to develop batteries and screens in-house as it does for chips, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in October, "I wouldn't want to rule anything out."

"It's more of whether or not we see our way clear to doing something that is materially better," he said during a conference call.

Apple's talks with China's CATL and BYD over battery supplies for its planned electric vehicle have been mostly stalled after the suppliers refused to build US plants that would solely cater to the tech giant, three people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters in September.

Volkswagen has outlined an ambitious plan to build six battery factories across Europe with partners by the end of the decade, - key for its vision to overtake Tesla as the world's leader in electric vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Soonho Ahn, Apple, Volkswagen, Apple Car
Amazon's Black Friday Greeted by Climate Activists, Strikes in Europe
Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  3. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  4. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  5. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  7. Samsung Reportedly Cancels Galaxy Note Series
  8. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Starts: Deals on Phones, Laptops, TVs, Wearables, More
  9. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  10. NASA Image Shows 'River of Smoke' in Delhi Caused by Stubble Burning
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen
  2. Amazon's Black Friday Greeted by Climate Activists, Strikes in Europe
  3. Bitcoin Tumbles Over 9 Percent, Smaller Tokens Take a Hit as Coronavirus Variant Shakes Markets
  4. WhatsApp Said to Win Approval to Double Payments Offering to 40 Million Users in India
  5. Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use
  6. Bitkub CEO Pushes for TAT Coin Approval as Thailand Looks to Bolster GDP Through Crypto-Tourism
  7. Apple's AR Headset Tipped to Launch in 2022, AR Could Replace iPhone in a Decade: Kuo
  8. Moto Tab G70 Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note Series Cancelled; Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Series to Integrate Its Features: Report
  10. Google Proposes Improved Commitments on Browser Cookies: UK Competition Regulator
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com