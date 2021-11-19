Technology News
Apple's Electric Car With Full Self-Driving Capabilities Said to Launch as Soon as 2025

Apple’s autonomous EV, part of its Project Titan, could debut a breakthrough battery technology.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 November 2021 10:19 IST
Apple was targeting 2024 to produce a vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology

Highlights
  • Apple's automotive efforts is known as Project Titan
  • Some people working on the project were skeptical about the timeline
  • Apple was preparing to bring back employees to offices by February 2022

Apple is pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025 and refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker's shares rose nearly 3 percent to hit a new record following the report.

Apple's ideal car would have no steering wheel and pedals, with interiors designed around hands-off driving, the report said.

The company's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design a vehicle from scratch.

Demand for electric vehicles has surged as countries and customers turn more environment conscious, propelling the market value of companies such as Tesla and Rivian far above traditional carmakers around for decades longer.

"It's a matter of when, not if," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, adding that chances of Apple unveiling its own standalone car by 2025 as 60 percent to 65 percent.

The Bloomberg report said some people working on the project were skeptical about the timeline even with recent progress, which includes the car's underlying self-driving system, processor chips, and advanced sensors.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

Reuters had reported in December that Apple was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

Meanwhile, The Information, citing a memo, reported that Apple was preparing to bring back employees to offices starting February 1 and will let staff work for up to four weeks remotely each year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

