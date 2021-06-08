Technology News
loading

Apple Car: Company Said to Be in Talks With China’s CATL, BYD Over Battery Supplies

Apple has yet to make a public announcement about its electric vehicle plans.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2021 14:23 IST
Apple Car: Company Said to Be in Talks With China’s CATL, BYD Over Battery Supplies

Apple has made building manufacturing facilities in the US a condition for potential battery suppliers

Highlights
  • CATL supplies major car makers including Tesla
  • Apple is in favour of using lithium iron phosphate batteries
  • It has been working on self-driving technology

 Apple is in early-stage talks with China's CATL and BYD about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

The discussions are subject to change and it is not clear if agreements with either CATL or BYD will be reached, said the people who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

Apple has made building manufacturing facilities in the United States a condition for potential battery suppliers, said two of the sources.

CATL, which supplies major car makers including Tesla, is reluctant to build a US factory due to political tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as cost concerns, the two people said.

It was not immediately clear if Apple is also talking to other battery makers.

Apple, which has yet to make a public announcement about its car plans, declined to comment. CATL, the world's biggest automotive battery maker, and BYD, the world's No. 4, also declined to comment.

Shares in BYD extended gains on the news to be up 5.4 percent in Hong Kong in late afternoon trade and closing 6.5 percent higher in Shenzhen. CATL reversed earlier losses to finish 0.5 percent higher.

Apple is in favour of using lithium iron phosphate batteries that are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of nickel and cobalt which are more expensive, the four people said.

It has been working on self-driving technology and has targeted 2024 for the production of a passenger vehicle, Reuters reported in December.

People familiar with the matter have previously said Apple's planned EV could include its own breakthrough battery technology. It was not immediately clear if the discussions with CATL and BYD involved Apple's own technology or designs.

The discussions come at a time when the US government is looking to attract more EV manufacturing. US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.7 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,23,90,960 crores) infrastructure plan includes a $174 billion (roughly Rs. 12,68,310 crores) budget to boost the domestic EV market with tax credits and grants for battery manufacturers, among other incentives.

Many battery makers are ramping up production to meet soaring worldwide demand as car makers accelerate their shift to electric vehicles to comply with tougher emission rules aimed at tackling global warming.

Chinese battery makers are expected to grow at a faster pace than their foreign peers thanks to further expansion of the world's biggest EV market, SNE Research said in a June report.

Reuters reported last week that CATL is planning a major new automotive battery plant in Shanghai, continuing a blistering pace of expansion that will cement its lead as the world's No.1 supplier. The factory would near Tesla's China manufacturing operations.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, CATL, BYD
Vivo Y73 India Launch Date Confirmed as June 10; Unofficial Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Car: Company Said to Be in Talks With China’s CATL, BYD Over Battery Supplies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  4. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  5. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Revealed via Official Image by CEO Pete Lau: Report
  6. iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Hubble Telescope Discovers a ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy: See Photo
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped; Could Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE
  9. Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Online
  10. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Semi Electric Truck Chief Jerome Guillen Leaves Company
  2. Amazon to Invest $3 Billion to Open Data Centres in Spain in 2022
  3. Apple Car: Company Said to Be in Talks With China’s CATL, BYD Over Battery Supplies
  4. Vivo Y73 India Launch Date Confirmed as June 10; Unofficial Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  5. macOS Monterey 12 Now Official With Universal Control, Shortcuts; New Developer Tools Announced
  6. WWDC 2021: Apple Music Rolling Out Support for Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio
  7. Ruffer Asset Management Firm in London Made Whopping $1.1 Billion From Bitcoin in Just 5 Months
  8.  Nvidia Asks Chinese Regulators to Approve $40 Billion Arm Deal: Report
  9. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Y Combinator Allegedly 'Kicked Off' Entrepreneur After Criticising Founders for Jumping COVID-19 Vaccine Queue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com