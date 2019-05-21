Roav by Anker is finally entering the Indian market with the launch of its Alexa-enabled car charger – Viva Pro. The company claims that this is the first Alexa-enabled car charger to be released in the country. The Viva Pro has been priced at Rs. 5,490 and is already available via all major electronics and auto accessories stores in the country. It will also be offered via Amazon beginning June.

According to Roav by Anker, the Viva Pro smart car charger supports voice-controlled navigation, music streaming, voice-initiated calling, and a lot more, all using the Amazon Alexa capabilities. Given the availability of thousands of skills on Alexa, there is plenty that Viva Pro users can do with the smart car charger.

Viva Pro can be plugged into the cigarette lighter of your car and features two USB ports with high-speed charging support. It also packs two microphones with Acoustic Echo Cancellation to accurately hear every command being relayed by the user. The company notes that Viva Pro can hear both driver and passenger's voice clearly even when music is being played in the car.

The smart car charger also comes with a physical button to mute the microphone and an LED that lights up when the device is actively listening to voice commands.

Roav by Anker Innovations says that Viva Pro can work with pretty much every car, thanks to the support for Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AUX-Out, and FM Transmission.

The debut of Roav by Anker follows the entry of Anker, Eufy, and Soundcore brands from the company in India. Anker Innovations made its entry in India in June last year with Eufy and Anker brands, and Soundcore followed later.

Gopal Jeyaraj – Head, India and SAARC said, “The smart home has grown at a fast clip, but there's another space that we spend a whole lot of time living in “Our Car”, said Gopal Jeyaraj, Head, India and SAARC, Anker Innovations, said in a statement. “Roav by Anker Innovations offers products which will transform any car into connected smart car with its product line ranging from Dashcam's, Voice-activated car charger and Jump Starter.”