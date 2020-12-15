Technology News
loading

Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox has two benches that face each other, without any steering wheel.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From AP | Updated: 15 December 2020 13:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June

Highlights
  • The vehicle produced by Zoox has carriage-style interior
  • There is no steering wheel
  • It measures about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper

An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person ‘robo-taxi,' a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet (3.6 metres) long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better manoeuvrability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour).

According to the company website, the vehicle will also come with useful features such as wireless chargers for smartphones and other compatible devices. It will also feature a personal control panel to set the music and in-car air conditions as well as check on arrival time, location, and route. Since there's no driver's seat, the company says that each passenger will have the same comfort, space, and access to technology.

The vehicle is being tested in the company's base of Foster City, California, US as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Amazon has also teamed up with Blackberry to create IVY, a cloud computing platform that cars could link to for services and insights based on data from vehicles and users. IVY can also be used by any car maker to analyse sensor data in real-time and give drivers useful information.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoox, Amazon, robo taxi
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Get Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera Upgrade, Allow Google Discover Feed: Report

Related Stories

Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  3. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched
  4. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  5. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  6. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  8. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  9. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8-Inch E-Ink Display, 24 Levels of Adjustable Colour Tone Launched
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service; New Rs. 59, Rs. 65 Prepaid Plans Debut
  3. Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode
  4. Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok
  5. Wonder Woman 1984 India Ticket Bookings Open, Paid Previews Start December 23
  6. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time
  8. Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Get Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera Upgrade, Allow Google Discover Feed: Report
  10. Facebook Fuel for India Kicks Off, Aims to Highlight Key Use Cases in the Country
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com