Technology News

Amazon Invests in Self-Driving Car Startup Aurora, Founded by Former Google, Tesla, Uber Executives

, 08 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Invests in Self-Driving Car Startup Aurora, Founded by Former Google, Tesla, Uber Executives

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Aurora

A self-driving car technology startup founded by former Google, Tesla and Uber executives said Thursday it secured $530 million in new funding that included a "significant" investment from Amazon.

The funding round for Aurora Innovation led by Silicon Valley venture capital powerhouse Sequoia reportedly valued the startup launched just two years ago at more than $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 17,800 crores).

"We are always looking to invest in innovative, customer-obsessed companies, and Aurora is just that," Amazon said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"Autonomous technology has the potential to help make the jobs of our employees and partners safer and more productive, whether it's in a fulfilment centre or on the road, and we're excited about the possibilities."

Aurora is developing the technology for autonomous vehicles, but leaving the making of cars to other companies and said in a blog post it wants to work alongside, rather than compete with, leading automakers.

The company, which has operations in Silicon Valley and Pittsburgh, plans to use the influx of cash to speed development of its "Aurora Driver" technology and strengthen its team and network of partnerships.

Early last year, it announced its first strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group to bring self-driving cars to market.

Major automobile companies along with technology giants such as Google, Tesla, and Uber have been investing in self-driving tech, touting the safety benefits and the potential for services that let people summon automated rides on demand.

Aurora is led by Chris Urmson, former head of the Google self-driving car initiative.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Aurora
Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price, Specifications Compared
Pricee
Amazon Invests in Self-Driving Car Startup Aurora, Founded by Former Google, Tesla, Uber Executives
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Motorola Introduces 4 New Moto G7-Series Smartphones
  3. Vivo V15 Pro Teased With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  4. Realme Says Oppo ColorOS 6.0 Update to Bring Much-Requested App Drawer
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  6. Canon EOS RP Budget Full-Frame Camera Leaks With Photos, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today
  8. Oppo K1 Review
  9. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  10. Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.