Technology News

Alphabet’s Waymo to Sell Its Self-Driving Tech to Outside Firms

, 07 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Alphabet’s Waymo to Sell Its Self-Driving Tech to Outside Firms

Waymo aims to sell a key innovation to firms that don't compete in the field of autonomous vehicles

Highlights

  • Waymo looks to sell distance-measuring Lidar sensors
  • The technology will be made available across different sectors
  • The company claims its sensors are superior with wider FOV

Waymo, the former Google car division developing self-driving technology, said Wednesday it would sell a key innovation to companies that don't compete with its autonomous cars.

The California-based unit of Google parent Alphabet will offer its lidar sensors, which measure distance with pulses of laser light, to companies in robotics, security, agricultural technology and other sectors.

"Our custom lidars have been instrumental in making Waymo the first company in the world to put fully self-driving cars on public roads," Waymo said in a statement.

"Now, we are making these sensors available to companies outside of self-driving ... so they can achieve their own technological breakthroughs."

The move could offer a new revenue stream for Waymo as it invests in bringing "robo taxis" to market, broadening the availability of the 3D lidar sensors it has been developing since 2011.

"Offering this lidar to partners helps spur the growth of applications outside of self-driving cars and also propels our business forward," the statement said.

"We can scale our autonomous technology faster, making each sensor more affordable through economies of scale."

The company is offering its "Laser Bear Honeycomb" sensor, which is used on the bumpers of self-driving cars and has a wider field of view than many competing sensors, according to Waymo.

"When the Honeycomb sends out a pulse of light, it doesn't just see the first object the laser beam touches," Waymo said.

"Instead, it can see up to four different objects in that laser beams' line of sight... This gives a rich and more detailed view of the environment, and uncovers objects that might otherwise be missed."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Waymo, Google, Autonomous Vehicles
Facebook Asked to Do More to Curb Fake News Ahead of General Election: Report
Twitter Was 'Too Aggressive' in Banning Some Accounts, Admits CEO
Pricee
Alphabet’s Waymo to Sell Its Self-Driving Tech to Outside Firms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Women's Day Sale 2019 Has Kicked Off With These Offers
  2. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  3. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  7. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  8. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
  10. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.