Alibaba's Smart Speaker to Feature in Audi, Renault, Honda Cars

The Tmall Genie Auto smart speaker will allow drivers to use voice commands for things like placing orders on Alibaba's online retail platform.

By | Updated: 11 June 2019 13:43 IST
Photo Credit: Alibaba's Tmall Genie

  • Alibaba looks to expand its artificial intelligence footprint
  • Users will be able to book movie tickets, shop online while in-car
  • In future, it will allow drivers to control smart devices at home as well

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday said its voice-controlled assistant will feature in local vehicles from Audi AG, Renault SA and Honda Motor Co Ltd, as the tech giant expands in artificial intelligence.

The Auto smart speaker will allow drivers to use voice commands to, for instance, place orders on Alibaba's online retail platform and buy movie tickets, Alibaba said at the CES Asia 2019 technology trade show in Shanghai.

In the near future, the speaker will also allow drivers to monitor and control smart devices at houses equipped with a Tmall Genie-compatible device, Alibaba said in a joint statement with the three automakers, without specifying vehicle models.

"We are thrilled to partner with global, distinguished auto brands such as Audi, Renault and Honda," said Miffy Chen, general manager at Alibaba AI Labs. "Together, we can greatly enhance our in-car services and make driving experiences more intelligent and interconnected."

The Tmall Genie is akin to Amazon.com Inc's Echo. Alibaba launched the device in 2017 and released an auto version in April last year. Other automakers that have said they will install the device in their vehicles include BMW and Volvo Cars.

Amazon also has a vehicle version of its Echo, dubbed the Echo Auto, which it announced in September.

