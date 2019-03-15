Technology News

Airbus Trials Drone Delivery to Ships

, 15 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airbus Trials Drone Delivery to Ships

Airbus on Friday began trials of drones delivering parcels to ships anchored offshore in Singapore, as the high-tech city rolls out the devices for an array of tasks.

Singapore is aiming to use drones for parcel delivery, inspecting buildings, providing security and other jobs, and is working with companies and regulators to put the ambitious plan into action.

European aerospace giant Airbus said it completed the world's first shore-to-ship package delivery using a drone. It involved the device carrying a 1.5 kilo (3.3-pound) parcel to a vessel anchored 1.5 kilometres (about a mile) from the coast.

The drone took off from a pier and landed safely on the ship's deck, deposited its cargo and returned to base, with the entire flight completed within 10 minutes, Airbus said in a statement.

Airbus has partnered with maritime logistics and port services firm Wilhelmsen Ships Services for the trials.

The drones involved can carry up to four kilos of cargo and navigate autonomously along a pre-determined flight corridor to vessels as far as three kilometres from the coast.

At the moment, deliveries to ships anchored offshore are carried out by small boats.

The use of drones can make deliveries to ships up to six times faster, lower delivery costs by up to 90 percent, cut companies' carbon footprints and is safer, Airbus said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbus, Drone
How to Make YouTube Safer for Your Kids
Pricee
Airbus Trials Drone Delivery to Ships
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  7. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
  8. Paytm Payments Bank Gets a Dedicated Mobile Banking App
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Shot, Max Plus M2 Launched With Snapdragon SiP 1 Chip
  10. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.