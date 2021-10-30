Technology News
loading

Could 5G Rollout Affect Safety of Flights? Aviation Industry Said to Have Expressed ‘Deep Concern’

Aviation industry has voiced alarm about the plan to use 5G network in the C-Band spectrum for more than a year.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2021 13:28 IST
Could 5G Rollout Affect Safety of Flights? Aviation Industry Said to Have Expressed ‘Deep Concern’

The FAA held a lengthy October 14 meeting with the aviation industry on the issue

Highlights
  • FAA and FCC officials have held numerous discussions about the issue
  • FAA is planning to issue a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin
  • FAA will be forced to "drastically reduce aviation operational capacity"

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has raised significant concerns about a plan to use spectrum for 5G wireless networks on aviation safety and is planning to issue a formal warning about the issue, according to sources and a letter seen by Reuters.

The aviation industry has voiced alarm about the plan to use C-Band spectrum for more than a year. Network carriers are expected to begin using the spectrum starting December 5 starting in 46 markets.

FAA Deputy Administrator Bradley Mims in a previously unreported October 6 letter said the agency shares "the deep concern about the potential impact to aviation safety resulting from interference to radar altimeter performance from 5G network operations in the C band."

An FAA spokeswoman said Friday it "continues to engage with other agencies so that aviation and the newest generation of 5G cellular technology can safely coexist."

The Federal Communications Commission said Friday it remains committed to ensuring air safety as the agency's successful track record demonstrates, while moving forward with the deployment of new technologies that support American business and consumer needs."

The FAA held a lengthy October 14 meeting with the aviation industry on the issue. FAA and FCC officials have held numerous discussions about the issue, the sources said.

The FAA is planning to soon issue a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin and an airworthiness directive about the issue, two officials told Reuters, confirming a Wall Street Journal report.

The aerospace and airline sector met with the FCC in August, warning without changes "major disruptions to use of the National Airspace System can be expected from the rollout of 5G" and added the FAA will be forced to "drastically reduce aviation operational capacity"

Wireless trade group CTIA said Friday 5G networks can safely use C-band spectrum "without causing harmful interference to aviation equipment," and cited numerous active 5G networks using this spectrum band in 40 countries... Any delay in activating this spectrum risks America's competitiveness."

One longer-term solution is retrofitting some altimeters with "out-of-band filters," but it would likely take years and "many thousands of civil aircraft are likely to be impacted, the aviation industry said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, FCC, Federal Communications Commission
Microsoft Edges Past Apple to Become World’s Most Valuable Company

Related Stories

Could 5G Rollout Affect Safety of Flights? Aviation Industry Said to Have Expressed ‘Deep Concern’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  2. About 71 Percent of Shiba Inu's Supply Is Controlled by 8 Crypto Whales
  3. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  4. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  5. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  7. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  8. Best Features of Windows 11
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nokia XR20 Rugged Smartphone Goes on Sale in India: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Could 5G Rollout Affect Safety of Flights? Aviation Industry Said to Have Expressed ‘Deep Concern’
  2. Microsoft Edges Past Apple to Become World’s Most Valuable Company
  3. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Goes on First Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications
  4. NASA Says Sun Emitted Massive Radiation That Will Hit Earth This Weekend, Northern Lights Expected
  5. Shiba Inu's Rallies Are Greatly Influenced by Decisions Made by 8 Crypto Whales
  6. Realme Q3T Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features
  9. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode
  10. Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot Launched by Delhi Government to Boost Citizen Participation in Fighting Pollution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com