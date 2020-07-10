Technology News
loading

Long Road Ahead for Fully Self-Driving Cars, Despite Tesla Claim

Musk's suggestion that Tesla is nearing "Level 5" autonomy appeared to stun the sector, which has repeatedly pushed back forecasts.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 July 2020 12:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Long Road Ahead for Fully Self-Driving Cars, Despite Tesla Claim

Photo Credit: Reuters

CEO Elon Musk has recently said that Tesla will achieve level 5 autonomy very soon

Highlights
  • The road to fully self-driving vehicles remains riddled with obstacles
  • Analysts say the pledge appeared to be hyperbole from Musk
  • Tesla is in a fierce race with tech firms and other automakers

The road to fully self-driving vehicles remains riddled with obstacles, with years of refinements likely needed, despite Tesla founder Elon Musk's claim to be able to produce one this year.

Musk's suggestion that Tesla is nearing "Level 5" autonomy appeared to stun the sector, which has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for vehicles able to operate without human help.

The Tesla founder and CEO said in a message to a Shanghai technology fair that he was "extremely confident that 'Level 5,' or essentially complete autonomy, will happen... very quickly."

He maintained that he expected "the basic functionality" of Level 5 to be "complete this year."

But analysts say the pledge appeared to be hyperbole from Musk, who had pledged to deliver self-driving cars by 2018, and more recently promised to deploy robo-taxis by 2020.

"We're still a long way from a true Level 4 system, so the 'very close to Level 5' comment seems out of nowhere, especially given the reset people have had in recent years," said Paul Lewis, who heads policy research at the nonprofit Eno Center for Transportation.

Lewis said there was "tremendous excitement" several years ago about the potential for full autonomy, but it has since waned.

"Technology developers are starting to realise the limits of artificial intelligence and the benefits of the human brain in handling some of these tasks."

Raj Rajkumar, a Carnegie Mellon University engineering professor and co-director of the school's auto technology research lab, said he was highly skeptical as well.

The recent claim "may be just another technique by Tesla to realise more of the revenue" from the semi-autonomous system the company uses, the researcher said.

"We have been many times here before," Rajkumar said, citing Tesla's prior pledges on full autonomy.

'Firehose of randomness'

Tesla is in a fierce race with tech firms and other automakers for the lead in self-driving technology.

The California electric carmaker became the world's most valuable auto manufacturer earlier this month, and its shares have soared amid strong demand, even as it produces only a fraction of the vehicles of many rivals.

The former Google car division now known as Waymo operates a test program in Arizona at Level 4 autonomy. That means a vehicle does not need a driver but operates in a geographically circumscribed area.

But Lewis said the Waymo system has limits because "there is still some level of monitoring," with a remote system that could require a human to take over.

Ed Niedermeyer, head of communications for Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE), which includes nonprofit organisations and auto technology firms (but not Tesla) said Level 4 is the major focus of the group's members.

"The reason companies are not talking about Level 5 is that you're talking about drinking from the firehose of randomness," said Niedermeyer.

Level 5 means a vehicle can handle any situation, any type of weather or any terrain without human assistance -- a tall order, in Niedermeyer's view.

Level 4, however, would "reduce the number of variables," in part by operating within a specific area, whether an enclosed test site, a college campus or even an entire city.

"There's no single technical standard for Level 4; you can define it for yourself," said Niedermeyer.

Dangerous claims

Some analysts warn that promoting a system as autonomous could lead motorists to make dangerous assumptions and neglect the steering wheel, with potentially fatal consequences.

Tesla has been criticised over a number of accidents involving drivers using its "Autopilot" program.

"There is a danger in promoting self-driving capabilities that are not accurate," Lewis said. Autopilot, he noted, is a Level 2 system that requires drivers to be attentive at all times.

Niedermeyer said it is important to educate the public about the differences between autonomy and "driver assistance systems" which take over some functions but require a person at the wheel.

And even if the technical hurdles to full autonomy are overcome, public acceptance remains a challenge, said Susan Shaheen, co-director of the Transportation Sustainability Research Center at the University of California at Berkeley.

"There has not yet been extensive work to advance the understanding of public AV (autonomous vehicle) acceptance and concerns," said Shaheen, noting the possible risks of safety, cybersecurity and data breaches.

"More research is needed to understand these and other concerns," she said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Self Driving Cars, Autonomous Technology
Realme X50 Pro 5G’s First Sale in Four Months to Take Place on July 13: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

Long Road Ahead for Fully Self-Driving Cars, Despite Tesla Claim
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  5. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  7. Microsoft Adds Together Mode in Teams to Reduce Fatigue During Video Calls
  8. Apple Releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 First Public Beta Builds
  9. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  10. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 11 Will Not Come With Scrolling Screenshot Support, Google Reveals
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G’s First Sale in Four Months to Take Place on July 13: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Dell XPS Desktop Refresh With 10th Generation Intel Processors, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs Launched
  4. ‘Dil Bechara’: Watch the Title Track Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. TikTok Says Removed Over 49 Million Videos in Second Half of 2019
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Specifications Tipped, May Launch on August 5: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Google Select Mississippi Site for First US Operations Centre
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Contacts Shortcut, Voice Over Improvements
  10. TikTok Corporate Structure Changes Being Evaluated by Parent ByteDance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com