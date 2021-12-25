Technology News
Bus or Train? World's First 'Dual-Mode Vehicle' to Begin Operating in Japan

The DMV looks like a minibus and runs on normal rubber tyres on the road. But steel wheels descend from the vehicle's underbelly when on a rail track.

Updated: 25 December 2021 12:23 IST
Bus or Train? World's First 'Dual-Mode Vehicle' to Begin Operating in Japan

Photo Credit: Reuters

The train wheels lift the front tyres off the track while the rear wheels stay down to propel the DMV

Highlights
  • DMV can carry up to 21 passengers and runs at a speed of 60kmph
  • CEO Miura hoped the project would attract railway fans from around Japan
  • DMV would be powered by diesel fuel

It's a bus, it's a train, it's a DMV! The world's first dual-mode vehicle, equally at home on road and rail, is set to make its public debut on Saturday in the town of Kaiyo in Japan's Tokushima prefecture.

The DMV looks like a minibus and runs on normal rubber tyres on the road. But when it arrives at an interchange, steel wheels descend from the vehicle's underbelly onto the rail track, effectively turning it into a train carriage.

The train wheels lift the front tyres off the track while the rear wheels stay down to propel the DMV onto the railway.

The CEO of Asa Coast Railway, which operates the DMVs, said the vehicles could help small towns like Kaiyo with an ageing and shrinking population, where local transport companies struggle to make a profit.

"This (DMV) can reach the locals (as a bus), and carry them onto the railway as well," CEO Shigeki Miura told Reuters on Friday. "Especially in rural areas with an ageing population, we expect it to be a very good form of public transport."

The DMV can carry up to 21 passengers and runs at a speed of 60kmph (37 mph) on rail tracks and can go as fast as around 100kmph (62 mph) on public roads, Asa Coast Railway said.

Powered by diesel fuel, the small fleet of vehicles, which come in different colours, will run along part of the coast of Shikoku island in southern Japan, connecting several small towns and offering passengers attractive seaside scenery.

Miura said he hoped the project would encourage railway fans from around Japan to visit.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

DMV, Dual Mode Vehicle, Aisa Coast Railway
