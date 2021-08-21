Technology News
loading

Electric Vehicle Boom is a Bonanza for Automated Machinery Makers

Automakers are said to invest over $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,75,146 crores) in US plants from 2019 to 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2021 18:46 IST
Electric Vehicle Boom is a Bonanza for Automated Machinery Makers

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Rivian

Highlights
  • Growth in the EV sector is propelled by the success of Tesla
  • Automakers will invest over $37 billion in North American plants
  • Orders received by Kuka AG rose 52 percent in the first half of 2021

The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush.

The good times for the makers of robots and other factory equipment reflect the broader recovery in US manufacturing. After falling post-COVID to $361.8 million (roughly Rs. 2,690 crores) in April 2020, new orders surged to almost $506 million in June, according to the US Census Bureau.

New electric vehicle factories, funded by investors who have snapped up newly public shares in companies such as EV start-up Lucid Group Inc are boosting demand. "I'm not sure it's reached its climax yet. There's still more to go," Andrew Lloyd, electromobility segment leader at Stellantis-owned supplier Comau, said in an interview. "Over the next 18 to 24 months, there's going to be a significant demand coming our way."

Growth in the EV sector, propelled by the success of Tesla Inc, comes on top of the normal work manufacturing equipment makers do to support the production of gasoline-powered vehicles.

Automakers will invest over $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,75,146 crores) in North American plants from 2019 to 2025, with 15 of 17 new plants in the United States, according to LMC Automotive. Over 77 percent of that spending will be directed at SUV or EV projects.

Equipment providers are in no rush to add to their nearly full capacity.

"There's a natural point where we will say 'No'" to new business, said Comau's Lloyd. For just one area of a factory, like a paint shop or a body shop, an automaker can easily spend $200 million to $300 million, industry officials said.

'WILD, WILD WEST'
"This industry is the Wild, Wild West right now," John Kacsur, vice president of the automotive and tire segment for Rockwell Automation, told Reuters. "There is a mad race to get these new EV variants to market."Automakers have signed agreements for suppliers to build equipment for 37 EVs between this year and 2023 in North America, according to industry consultant Laurie Harbour. That excludes all the work being done for gasoline-powered vehicles.

"There's still a pipeline with projects from new EV manufacturers," said Mathias Christen, a spokesman for Durr AG, which specializes in paint shop equipment and saw its EV business surge about 65% last year. "This is why we don't see the peak yet."

Orders received by Kuka AG, a manufacturing automation company owned by China's Midea Group, rose 52 percent in the first half of 2021 to just under EUR 1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 16,532 crores) - the second-highest level for a 6-month period in the company's history, due to strong demand in North America and Asia.

"We ran out of capacity for any additional work about a year and a half ago," said Mike LaRose, CEO of Kuka's auto group in the Americas. "Everyone's so busy, there's no floor space."

Kuka is building electric vans for General Motors Co at its plant in Michigan to help meet early demand before the No. 1 US automaker replaces equipment in its Ingersoll, Ontario, plant next year to handle the regular work. Automakers and battery firms need to order many of the robots and other equipment they need 18 months in advance, although Neil Dueweke, vice president of automotive at Fanuc Corp's American operations, said customers want their equipment sooner. He calls that the "Amazon effect" in the industry.

"We built a facility and have like 5,000 robots on shelves stacked 200 feet high, almost as far as the eye can see," said Dueweke, who noted Fanuc America set sales and market share records last year.

COVID has also caused issues and delays for some automakers trying to tool up.

RJ Scaringe, CEO of EV startup Rivian, said in a letter to customers last month that "everything from facility construction to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply (especially semiconductors) has been impacted by the pandemic."

However, established, long-time customers like GM and parts supplier and contract manufacturer Magna International said they have not experienced delays in receiving equipment.

Another limiting factor for capacity has been the continuing shortage of labor, industry officials said.

To avoid the stress, startups like Fisker Inc have turned to contract manufacturers like Magna and Foxconn, whose buying power enables them to avoid shortages more easily, CEO Henrik Fisker said.

Growing demand, however, does not mean these equipment makers are rushing to expand capacity.

Having lived through downturns in which they were forced to make cuts, equipment suppliers want to make do with what they have, or in Comau's case, just add short-term capacity, according to Lloyd.

"Everybody's afraid they're going to get hammered," said Mike Tracy, a principal at consulting firm the Agile Group. "They just don't have the reserve capacity they used to have."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electric Vehicle, EV, Automakers
China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program

Related Stories

Electric Vehicle Boom is a Bonanza for Automated Machinery Makers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  2. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  4. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Realme GT First Impressions: The Makings of a ‘Flagship Killer’
  7. Netflix Has Renewed Never Have I Ever for Season 3
  8. Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon
  9. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
  10. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program
  2. Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
  3. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  4. Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  5. Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location
  6. Marine 'Oil-Eating' Bacteria in Canadian Arctic Can Curb Effects of Oil Spills: Study
  7. Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
  8. Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
  10. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com