Technology News
loading

Computing Is the New Horsepower, Carmaker Audi Says

Audi is assembling a team of about 200 engineers within parent Volkswagen to develop a new computer-driven vehicle system.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 July 2020 19:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Computing Is the New Horsepower, Carmaker Audi Says

Audi boss Markus Duesmann is assembling a team of about 200 engineers to develop a computer-driven system

Highlights
  • With the advent of self-driving cars, vehicles need processors
  • In the past, bigger cars with more powerful engines were better
  • VW has more than 10,000 employees working in research and development

Carmakers that once competed mainly over the power of their engines are now vying over a much less tangible sort of power as they race to develop automated vehicles - computing.

New Audi boss Markus Duesmann is assembling a team of about 200 engineers within parent company Volkswagen Group to develop a new computer-driven vehicle system, he told Reuters.

Dubbed "Project Artemis" after the Ancient Greek goddess of hunting, the plan is to chase down - and overtake - Tesla, widely viewed as the industry leader in software.

"When it comes to digitalisation we are lagging behind - for now," Duesmann said in an interview at Audi's headquarters in Ingolstadt, southern Germany.

With the advent of self-driving cars, vehicles need processors and software operating systems to analyse data from radar, lidar, and camera sensors to calculate driving reflexes so cars can navigate and avoid accidents on their own.

In the past, bigger cars with more powerful engines were automatically better. Now computing power and intelligence will be a key metric for defining what is premium, forcing Audi and Volkswagen to retool the way they design cars.

"Technical development of vehicles is no longer organised according to a vehicle's size, but by the car's electrical and electronic architecture," Duesmann said, explaining that premium and value models would now differentiate themselves according to their computing power and sensor levels.

To build the new system, Duesmann is assembling a "results oriented" engineering team to work on accelerating development of a scalable vehicle platform.

"(Project) Artemis will be smaller than a Formula One team. I am thinking around 200 staff," he said.

"To develop a new car with so many new features in this period until 2024 is so demanding that it is probably without precedent. That's why we have decided to work with a separate unit," said Duesmann, who is also head of research at Volkswagen Group.

The idea is that an agile development group will be less encumbered by the bureaucracy within Volkswagen Group, which owns brands including Bugatti, Bentley, Porsche, Skoda, and Lamborghini, as well as Audi and VW.

VW has more than 10,000 employees working in research and development at the company's Wolfsburg headquarters alone.

Artemis will be led by Alexander Hitzinger, who was responsible for autonomous driving at Volkswagen and built up the Porsche racing team that won Le Mans endurance race in 2015, 2016, 2017. Hitzinger also worked at Apple, where he set up and managed product development for autonomous vehicles.

The Artemis team will harness the engineering know-how within Volkswagen Group, but also have the authority to use outside partners.

"If we gain speed with a supplier or with a software company, we will consider it. Speed is extremely important," Duesmann said. China will also play a role, Duesmann added, declining to elaborate.

Project Artemis will sit alongside Volkswagen Group's Car.Software organisation, also based in Ingolstadt.

"They need each other," Duesmann said, adding many of Artemis's staff would remain embedded within Volkswagen Group brands, but receive instructions from Ingolstadt.

"The result will be a common concept which is scalable for all of us," Duesmann said. "The first model will be an Audi."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Audi, Volkswagen, Computing
TikTok Promises Over $2 Billion for Creators as US Ban, Reels Competition Looms

Related Stories

Computing Is the New Horsepower, Carmaker Audi Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  7. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
  8. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  9. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  10. Realme 6i Review
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Promises Over $2 Billion for Creators as US Ban, Reels Competition Looms
  2. EA Posts Strong Results on Increased Player Engagement, Video Game Sales During Pandemic
  3. Nearby Sharing Feature Now Available on Windows via Chrome: Report
  4. Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3
  5. OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i Get July 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes, More With Latest Update
  7. Black Shark 3S Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi K30 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, May Launch on August 14 Alongside Redmi Watch
  9. Nokia Posts Surprise Second-Quarter Profit Jump as Pekka Lundmark Is Poised to Take Over as CEO
  10. BSNL Revises 7 Broadband Plans, Hikes Landline Tariff for 10 Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com