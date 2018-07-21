NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE's Trump Deal Sails Through in US Senate

, 21 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
ZTE's Trump Deal Sails Through in US Senate

Highlights

  • Trump administration had ordered an end to the penalties on ZTE
  • Senators had drafted an amendment that reimposes the strict sanctions
  • The House version did not block Trump's agreement with ZTE

US Senate Republicans on Friday dropped their effort to reimpose tough sanctions on Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE, a move Democrats lambasted as capitulating to President Donald Trump and his negotiating strategy with Beijing.

ZTE, found guilty of violating sanctions by selling US goods to Iran and North Korea, had been slapped with Commerce Department penalties that barred US firms from doing business with the smartphone-making giant.

But the Trump administration had ordered an end to the penalties as the president sought to prevent an undermining of trade talks with China, and the US formally lifted the crippling ban last week. 

Senators had drafted an amendment that reimposes the strict sanctions, including blocking ZTE from buying US components. The legislation passed 85-10 last month as part of a broad defense spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act.

But the House version of the legislation did not block Trump's agreement with ZTE. It barred government agencies and contractors from doing business with ZTE but allowed the company to keep working with private American firms.

Senators who pushed hard for the tougher language criticised Senate Republicans for agreeing to keep the watered-down version.

"By stripping the Senate's tough ZTE sanctions provision from the defense bill, President Trump - and the Congressional Republicans who acted at his behest - have once again made President Xi and the Chinese Government the big winners and the American worker and our national security the big losers," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who had aimed to drive ZTE out of business, expressed disappointment that lawmakers decided to "cave on ZTE" as part of a trade-off for strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

CFIUS vets foreign investments in the United States and overseas transactions involving cutting-edge American technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE, Donald Trump
Why Facebook Just Suspended Another Data Analytics Firm
Moto G6
ZTE's Trump Deal Sails Through in US Senate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. iPhone Users Could Face Deactivation by Telcos Due to New TRAI Regulation
  2. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Price Specifications Leaked With Listings in Romania
  3. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Exchange Offer Goes Live
  4. Nokia X6 Global Android One Variant Launches as Nokia 6.1 Plus
  5. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 26
  7. Google Said to Be Quietly Working on Fuchsia, a Successor to Android
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sale Today, Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Too
  9. Nokia 3.1 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  10. WhatsApp to Place Strict Limits on Message Forwarding in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.