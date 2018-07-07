NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE's Outgoing Vice President Describes 'Deep Humiliation' in Farewell Letter

 
, 07 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
ZTE's Outgoing Vice President Describes 'Deep Humiliation' in Farewell Letter

A departing senior executive at China's ZTE Corp, which is fighting a crippling US supplier ban, said in a letter to staff on Friday that his departure amid a Sino-US trade war was "deeply humiliating."

Zhang Zhenhui was one of scores of executives at China's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker ordered to leave as part of a $1.4 billion settlement deal ZTE made with the United States in June in order to end a seven-year supplier ban.

ZTE, which relies on US suppliers for core components, had to cease major operations in April after the US government imposed the ban, saying the firm broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

As part of the settlement, ZTE agreed to pay a $1 billion fine, put $400 million in escrow, and hire a US-appointed compliance monitor. It also agreed to replace its board, remove all members of its leadership at or above senior vice-president level along with any executives associated with the wrongdoing, within 30 days.

Zhang, who was one of five executive vice presidents at ZTE and in charge of sales and marketing, issued a farewell letter to staff on Friday, employees said.

In the letter, which was circulated online on Saturday, Zhang recounted his 18 years at ZTE and said he had no responsibility in ZTE's compliance violations.

"In the environment of a Sino-US trade war, in the 'white terror' of a technology war, all executive presidents including me have signed termination contracts to formally leave the company yesterday," Zhang said.

A spokeswoman for ZTE declined to comment. Reuters could not immediately contact Zhang.

ZTE was found guilty in 2016 of having sold products with US technology to restricted countries including Iran, violating US export rules.

It managed to avoid a 7-year supplier ban after reaching a settlement agreement with the United States in March 2017 that included a $1.2 billion fine. The United States reinstated the ban this April after it said ZTE had failed to punish the executives involved as agreed.

Despite a provision in the settlement agreed last month that allowed the United States to exempt certain executives, all members of ZTE's former board and former senior management team have left the company.

Company insiders told Reuters nearly two dozen senior executives left ZTE on Friday.

Some employees and analysts have expressed doubt over whether a new board and management team could settle in quickly enough to lead the company out of the woods even after the ban is lifted.

In the letter, Zhang also praised long-time rival Huawei Technologies and said he truly wished Huawei, as a Chinese company, could "straighten up its spine and face inevitable challenges in the future".

Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment maker, has long been under scrutiny in the United States, seen as a risk because of its alleged links to the Chinese government, which the company has denied.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 4th Mi Anniversary Sale to Begin on July 10: Major Offers, Deals Revealed
Mi Phones
ZTE's Outgoing Vice President Describes 'Deep Humiliation' in Farewell Letter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, 4320mAh Battery Launched in China
  2. Airtel Removes FUP Limits on Broadband Plans in Select Cities
  3. Xiaomi's 4th Mi Anniversary Sale Offers, Deals Revealed
  4. Nokia X6 Global Variant to Debut in Hong Kong on July 19: Report
  5. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  6. Oppo Find X India Launch Expected on July 12
  7. Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person
  8. Jio Phone 2 vs Nokia 8110 4G
  9. Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price in India Slashed
  10. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.