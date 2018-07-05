NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE Said to Name New CEO, Other Top Executives to Comply With US Mandate

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
ZTE Said to Name New CEO, Other Top Executives to Comply With US Mandate

China's embattled ZTE Corp has named a set of new top executives, including CEO and CFO, to comply with its deal with the United States to get a supplier ban lifted, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The maker of smartphones and networking gear named the former head of its Germany business, Xu Ziyang, as its new chief executive officer, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

ZTE declined to comment on the matter.

On Tuesday, ZTE announced the departure of a senior executive, while a source who saw an internal memo told Reuters seven others were removed. As part of its settlement agreement reached in June with US authorities, ZTE had promised to radically overhaul its management.

The company also named a new chief technology officer and a new head of human resources, WSJ said.

ZTE was forced to cease major operations in April after the United States slapped it with a supplier ban, saying it broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE, US, WSJ
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Surfaces on Official Support Pages; Cases Available for Pre-Order, Tipping Colour Variants
Reliance to Create Hybrid Online-to-Offline Retail Platform: Mukesh Ambani
Samsung Galaxy J8
ZTE Said to Name New CEO, Other Top Executives to Comply With US Mandate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber With Up to 1Gbps Speed Coming to 1,100 Cities: Highlights
  2. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  3. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  4. Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  5. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  7. Reliance Jio Launches Smart Home Accessories Suite
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today via Flipkart
  10. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer Announced, Reduces Effective Price
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.