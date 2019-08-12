Technology News
loading

ZTE 4G Hotspot Devices Affected by Security Vulnerabilities: Report

The security flaws in the hotspot devices were disclosed at Defcon on Saturday.

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 18:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ZTE 4G Hotspot Devices Affected by Security Vulnerabilities: Report

Security researchers have discovered a bunch of vulnerabilities affecting 4G hotspots from Chinese handset maker ZTE that could allow a potential hacker to redirect traffic from the hotspot to other malicious websites.

Discovered by a Pen Test Partners researcher, who goes by the name of "Dave Null", the security flaws in the hotspot devices were disclosed at Defcon -- an annual hacking conference held in Las Vegas on Saturday, CNET reported.

According to Null, in order to exploit the vulnerabilities, an attacker only needed the victim to visit a malicious website using one of ZTE's hotspots.

Once the attacker had the password to the hotspot, there were plenty of options for further hacks.

The hacker could start logging a person's web activity, use the hotspot as a way to attack devices connected to it and redirect web traffic to more malicious websites, the report said.

Null claimed that the vulnerabilities are likely to apply to more ZTE products in the "MF" line because many of the devices share the same code, the report noted. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE
NASA Demos Water-Powered Spacecraft Abilities in Earth Orbit
Amazon Launches Marketplace Appstore in India
Honor Smartphones
ZTE 4G Hotspot Devices Affected by Security Vulnerabilities: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  3. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  4. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  5. Jio GigaFiber Annual Subscribers to Get Free TVs: Live Updates
  6. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
  7. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaks, Tipped to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro Is Now Tipped to Launch on October 15
  9. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  10. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Set to Face Heavy Fines in the UK Over Harmful Content: Report
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Now Tipped for October 15, Days After Live Image Leaks
  3. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Dual Rear Cameras, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Amazon Launches Marketplace Appstore in India
  5. ZTE 4G Hotspot Devices Affected by Security Vulnerabilities: Report
  6. NASA Demos Water-Powered Spacecraft Abilities in Earth Orbit
  7. Twitter Spotted Testing Search Bar for Direct Messages on App
  8. iPad Pro, iPad Lineup to Get Multiple Rear Cameras: Report
  9. iPhone Contacts App Vulnerable to SQLite Hack Attack: Check Point
  10. Jio, Microsoft to Partner for Cloud Solutions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.